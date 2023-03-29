Response to Derrick McLendon entering the transfer portal





FSU football coaches have faced similar situations over the past two springs. Last spring, former starting cornerback Jarvis Brownlee became unhappy and decided to enter the transfer portal after a lengthy break from spring training. He eventually chose to transfer to Louisville, where he started and was fired when they played FSU. On Tuesday, FSU defensive end Derrick McLendon decided to take a similar path when he entered his name into the transfer portal after failing to participate in spring training last week. The two players differ in that McLendon didn’t go crazy on social media about his displeasure with things. He posted and deleted some subtle things, but Brownlee was vocal about how he felt, which turned FSU football fans against him. DE is a bit thin imo. Fresh, Payton and Edmonds. Interior is loaded. — 2D (@daltdixon2) March 28, 2023 Good luck 9! https://t.co/hitgkL5WF2 — TraditioNole (@TraditiNole) March 28, 2023 Patrick Payton a 🙃 https://t.co/lp9G11NPNN — . (@Nole352) March 28, 2023 Would have gotten a lot of shots. Seems silly. But respect children who do what is best for themselves. Good luck! https://t.co/cEKhPnIFyE — 2D (@daltdixon2) March 28, 2023 The writing hung on the wall. Good luck to him https://t.co/VxO112wJ9P — MadNole (@Madnole2) March 28, 2023 Good luck DM https://t.co/DrIUVsKSo5 — Keegan (@RealColSanders) March 28, 2023 We’ve only gotten better. 🏌🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/HS7nny23XU pic.twitter.com/i7QUvFIRU4 — Jaguar Paw (@sirdibbydukes) March 28, 2023 Thoughts I understand McLendon’s frustration to some extent. He was with FSU when it was at its lowest and helped make the Noles a 10-win program last year. Unfortunately, however, he is in no position to force anyone’s hand. McLendon would have given the FSU defense some quality shots for depth purposes, but it’s not like he set the world on fire statistically. Transfer Jared Verse in his first year at much less than 100 percent destroyed the production McLendon brought to the table. Redshirt Patrick Payton outperformed McLendon last year, and South Carolina transfer Gilber Edmond also had more production. It’s as simple as some guys want to compete for pictures, and others don’t when the competition levels rise. I have no doubt that McLendon will likely find a P5 home where he will feel valued as he should be because the defensive end is a premium position. The good news is that the FSU could lose someone like McLendon, and it’s not the end of the world. It also frees up a scholarship spot as FSU currently exceeds the 85 limit. I also think it’s good for the program that he went ahead and decided to go into the program instead of dragging things out or hanging around and letting his displeasure potentially negatively affect others. I appreciate everything Derrick McLendon has given to the program and wish him well.

