Tennis: Rafael Nadal uncertain about comeback after injury | Tennis news





The 22-time Grand Slam champion struggled with a left hip problem that contributed to his Australian Open exit in January.

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion of Tennis, still doesn’t know when he will be ready to make his comeback from injury. The Spaniard is struggling with a problem in his left hip that contributed to his retirement in the second round of the Australian Open in January. problem. Last week, Nadal dropped out of the world’s top 10 men’s tennis rankings for the first time in nearly 18 years. The Spanish legend has been in the top 10 since April 2005, but dropped to 13th in the rankings after missing out on Indian Wells. His statement cast doubt on a possible return at next month’s Monte Carlo Masters. Two weeks ago, Monte Carlo Masters director David Massey said Nadal was the first player to sign up for this year’s Masters.

1000 event, starting April 8. The tournament’s official Twitter account recently suggested that Nadal will definitely take part. However, Nadal denied that was the case. I don’t know who gets this information, as he is quoted by the Spanish publication Marca. If it were true, I would of course confirm it, but unfortunately I can’t. I’m on my course and I don’t know when I’ll play again, that’s the truth. I cannot confirm that I will play in Monte Carlo. Things are viewed day by day. I prefer to say things when I really know them, he added. The Monte Carlo Masters kick off the clay-court season ahead of events in Madrid and Rome, with French Open favorite Nadals

event now only two months away. Nadal has won the Monte Carlo Masters a record 11 times, although his most recent win came in 2018 with a victory over Kei Nishikori in

the last. Last year, tennis lost two of its greats when Serena Williams and Roger Federer retired from the sport, but Nadal and rival Novak Djokovic are still going strong. Djokovic, who will turn 36 in May, has shown little sign of slowing down and tied with Nadal on 22 Grand Slams by winning the Australian Open.

