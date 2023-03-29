Brooks Koepka Filmed Screaming Obscenities During Florida Panthers Hockey Game





Brooks Koepka was caught on camera this weekend screaming at a Florida Panthers hockey game and calling Aaron Ekblad a “f****** traffic cone” while holding a traffic cone himself. He also shouted “Ekblad you suck!” The footage appears to be from the weekend’s home game, where the Panthers went down 4-3 at the hands of the New York Rangers despite leading 2-0 early. The traffic cone, or pylon, offense typically refers to a defender who is slow and can be easily skated past, much like a cone used during practice sessions. The clip has been viewed more than 900,000 times on the Zire Golf Instagram page and hundreds of thousands of views elsewhere and on Twitter. Koepka plays in Orlando this week at the third event of the LIV Golf League season. He has started the season poorly so far with a 31st-place finish at Mayakoba and a 29th-place finish at Tucson. His Smash GC team has also finished 9th and 10th out of 12 franchises to date. The American joined LIV Golf last June for a reported fee of more than $100 million. The four-time Major champion won his first LIV event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in October. Koepka was rumored to have “buyer’s remorse” over his move to LIV Golf earlier this year, but has not spoken publicly. “I hear a lot of rumors that Brooks Koepka has buyer remorse,” Alan Shipnuck said in a February post. Ask Alan article (opens in new tab)where he answers questions from golf fans. “The man has one of the biggest egos in golf, and as the PGA Tour creates more and more buzz with its increased events and even the state-sanctioned TGL, Koepka must feel like he’s looking in from the outside.” Greg Norman Jr. quickly stopped those rumors and simply replied, “No. Bs.” Koepka recently fell out of the top 100 in the world (Image credit: Getty Images) The former world number 1 has seen his world ranking drop to 111th as things stand, having played in only three official World Golf Ranking events since moving to LIV last year. He missed the cut at the 150th Open to a T46 at the Saudi International in February and then a missed cut at the International Series Oman the following week. Due to his most recent Major win at the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka still has two full years off from all four Majors. He is in the PGA Championship for life and also earned a ten-year US Open waiver after successfully defending America’s National Open in 2018. He is aiming to win a Green Jacket for the first time in his career next week to bring his Major total to five. His missed Masters cut from last year was featured in his Netflix Full Swing episode, but overall he has a very good track record at Augusta National. He was 11th in 2017, 2nd in 2019 and 7th in 2020, although he has missed the cut every year for the past two years.

