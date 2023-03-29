Top Goal for 2025 ranked No. 1 in overall recruiting

Belleville’s Bryce Underwood rushes into the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic against Novi on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Wayne State University. Photo Aug 26 7 47 2pm

It’s been a while since Michigan State Football got some good recruiting news, but will be glad to know it’s right in the mix for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class.

Yes, the nation’s top recruit in 2025 is from the state of Michigan and the Spartans have been courting him for some time. Mel Tucker brought him to campus multiple times and this could lead to an upstate battle with the Wolverines.

Who is the recruit, you ask?

None other than Belleville’s Bryce Underwood.

On3 is the latest recruiting service and sometimes their rankings get criticized, but this one feels good considering Underwood has been a superstar at the high school level since his freshman year. According to 247Sports, he has received interest from all the top programs and has 34 offers.

The 247Sports Composite has listed him as the No. 3 prospect in the country for 2025 and he is the No. 1 quarterback.

Michigan State football will have to win a heated battle for Underwood

These are the types of recruiting battles Michigan usually wins, but Tucker is trying to change that. An in-state five-star kid is more likely to pick the Wolverines because most grow up after Michigan, but the Spartans now have a fighting chance with a better recruiter leading the program.

Tucker is not going down without a fight here.

Underwood is the only recruit I really want in that class and if Michigan State manages to get Nick Marsh back into the class of 2024 and eventually lands Bryce as well, that connection will be deadly for years to come.