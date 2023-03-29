Women’s tennis cannot be won by defending national champion No. 9 Texas





Austin, Texas The brown women’s tennis team fell to No. 9 Texas 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Austin. “Today’s game was a great opportunity for our players to test themselves against the #9 ranked team in the country, the defending National Champion University of Texas,” head coach Lucy Schmidhauser said. “Our goal as a team was to fight hard for every point and to hold ourselves with poise and confidence throughout the game, regardless of the score. I was really happy to see our team look so strong with their body language and positive self-talk throughout the match, which is especially hard to sustain when the score isn’t to your liking. This level of poise and emotional control ultimately translates into the ability to calmly solve problems and make opponents uncomfortable with high-quality execution We continue to build championship culture for our team and today’s game was another step in the right direction for this group of motivated and passionate young women. “Even though the game scores on most courses weren’t very close, every game was a battle. We weren’t able to convert 24 deuce points into singles, which is hard to overcome against a quality team like Texas, but it also shows how competitive our players were in each of the matches. “Britany and Addie came out really strong in the doubles and it’s a shame the double was taken before their match was over. Ali played with such poise and game style clarity, utilizing her game variety, biting backhand slice and her ability to finish on the net. “There are so many positive experiences for our team and I’m excited to see what they take from today’s experience as they face Texas State and Yale on Saturday tomorrow.” DOUBLE RESULTS #48 Khirin/Zein (TEXAS) vs. Brittany Lau / Addison Ahlstrom (BROWN) 5-4 unf.

Rivkin/Pachkaleva (TEXAS) defeated. Vivian Miller / Nora Lee (BROWN) 6-3

Chavatipon/Rapolu (TEXAS) def. Phoebe Peus / Lindsey Hofflander (BROWN) 6-2 JUST RESULTS #76 Khirin (TEXAS) def. Ali Benedict (BROWN) 6-4, 6-2

#66 Chavatipon (TEXAS) def. Brittany Lau (BROWN) 6-0, 6-3

Pachkaleva (TEXAS) defeated. Phoebe Peus (BROWN) 6-2, 6-2

Rapolu (TEXAS) defeated. Addison Ahlstrom (BROWN) 6-0, 6-3

Rivkin (TEXAS) reports. Lindsey Hofflander (BROWN) 6-2, 6-1

#104 Marlee Zein (TEXAS) defeats. Olivia Mariotti (BROWN) 6-1, 6-1 NEXT ONE The Bears will remain in Texas to face Texas State on Wednesday, March 29, before returning home to play Ivy League against Yale on Saturday, April 1. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

