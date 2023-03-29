Brandon Naurato gives a sneak peek at the Frozen Four

ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Michigan has reached the Frozen Four and advances to the final weekend of college hockey with a dramatic victory over Penn State in overtime. TThe Wolverines will compete for the program’s 10th national title April 6-8 in Tampa, Florida.

UM will play Quinnipiac at Amalie Arena on April 6 for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Championship Game.

Interim coach Brandon Naurato met with national media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss his team, their Allentown Regional wins and upcoming games.

On defenseman Luke Hughes’ growth in his second season:

Luke has grown tremendously, primarily as a leader. We all know what he can do with the puck. Even from the first half of his freshman year to now, Luke has always been incredible with his physical ability to be reactionary in regards to tearing down other individual players. I think he has more of a plan with what he’s doing now and reading clues. Instead of just seeing what happens and making the decision, he has a plan to lure a man to the left to go right, if that makes sense.

On what Michigan needs to win the Frozen Four:

I think it’s just playing your best hockey at the right time. It is clear that everyone is ready for the games. One thing I told the guys at the beginning of the year, and I think it still rings true, is that it’s not the most talented teams that win at the end. It’s the teams that play together. It’s the closest teams.

We have a very close-knit team. I would say for us, we’ve had this business approach into the playoffs this year and what we’re doing along the way. I would say they should have fun. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Enjoy the ride, enjoy the process and let’s make the most of the opportunity.

We’re going to keep it light. We will be prepared. Our routine will be consistent, but just enjoy the ride. That would be my advice to the guys.

On the biggest challenge he faced as a freshman coach:

My biggest challenge is that everything is new. You have a lot of things to figure out and troubleshoot while you’re at it. I think it’s important to surround yourself with the right people who have a little more institutional knowledge or ask for help. But overall it would be like any professional. If you are a real estate agent, you are changing companies or have a similar role in the same market. So I feel comfortable in what I do. It’s only the first time, I’d say.

I haven’t failed at everything to have learned from it, if that makes sense. So being everything first time would be the biggest challenge, and we’re just figuring it out as we go.

On what Michigan learned from the wins over Colgate and Penn State:

After the 11-1 victory over Colgate, “Hey, good job and let’s refocus. We have work to do.’ A few nights later we played a really good, very well coached Penn State team. You’re never going to play a perfect game, but I thought we played really, really good hockey – hockey that would allow us to be three or four goals up halfway through the game.

They had a great goaltending and they also made a push. I think we have built a little more confidence in our team that we can win tight games. If it doesn’t go in the back of the net, just stick with the process. So we’re just getting more confident that whether it’s 2-1 or 7-6 and there are a lot of penalties or very few, we can play any style of game.

On the extra week between Regionals and the Frozen Four:

I’m okay with the week off. I can play right away. I think it allows guys to rest a little bit, restore the body and then just get the feeling back.

We’ll be focusing on a lot of tactics this week and just overall skill development. And then we get back to the normal routine. I want these guys to continue to feel good. I want them to enjoy coming to the rink every day and feel like they are getting better and just having fun with their teammates. So that will probably be the plan going into the break.

On his past experiences as a player and assistant in the Frozen Four:

The momentum is shifting in the game. The Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA Regionals and especially the Frozen Four. We were 2-0 down to Notre Dame, eventually we come back, we lose in overtime. Last year Denver scored the first goal, it’s a bit of a back and forth. They get one, we get one and then you go back to overtime. You never know what’s going to happen. You may need to kill a five minute major early in the game. You may be two up; maybe you lost two. You just have to stick with the process but keep the bank’s energy up and even out because the momentum is shifting, they come in waves and it’s something you can’t control. What you can control is how you act in the future.

On Michigan returning to the Frozen Four despite so many sales:

That has been the goal. I think Michigan is marketing itself as a university. It’s great to get talented players. We want the right type of player.

Not all talented players or NHL Draft picks or first rounders do what our kids do: they get better. There are first-round draft picks who graduate from college and don’t sign after two years. There are first round draft picks in the NCAA with only five goals. So just because you’re talented doesn’t mean you’re successful as a team or individually. And that is a credit to our children. That’s not about me. That’s a credit to our culture, and these guys just want to do it for their teammates, for Michigan. Kids get better every day, and that doesn’t just mean skills. That means they become better people on and off the ice.