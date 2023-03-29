Women’s Gym Set for NCAA Regional Competition Against Towson





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State women’s gymnastics team (10-9, 3-6 Big Ten) travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 30 for the preliminary round of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Pittsburgh Regional. The Nittany Lions will take on the Towson Tigers at 2 p.m. for a chance to advance to Friday’s Regional Semifinals. Penn State records its highest team score at the Big Ten Championships since the 2015 season, with a score of 196,200 at the conference meeting on March 18. 196,875) and their last regular season total (197,025) each ranked in the top ten in school history. EXPLORE TOWSON The Nittany Lions will look to turn their momentum into a duel with Towson in the opening round of the competition. Historically, Penn State is 11-3 against the Tigers, with the two squads first meeting in the 1969 season. The two teams have met only three times since 2000, with the Nittany Lions winning all three matchups. This season, the Tigers (No. 31) are just one spot above the Nittany Lions (No. 32) in the RoadToNationals NQS rankings. Towson’s team NQS (196,450) is only .025 points higher than Penn State’s (196,415), despite the Nittany Lions having a higher average score (196,131 to 196,104). STATE PENN IN THE NCAA REGIONALS Last year: The Nittany Lions qualified four members of their squad as individual participants in the 2022 NCAA Regional. Lauren Bridgens , Alissa Bonsall , Cassidy Rushlow And Isabella Salcedo all represented blue and white at the regional competitions last season. High scores: All-around: Team 196,725 (April 5, 2014) Individual 39,550 (Personett, 2010)

Vault: Team 49,500 (April 3, 2004) Individual 9.95 (Personett, 2010)

Bars: Team 49.200 (April 1, 2000) Individual 9.95 (Bonsall, 2021)

Width: Team 49,125 (April 5, 2019) Individual 9.9 (Bastardi, 2019)

Floor: Team 49,450: (April 12, 2003) Individual 9.95 (Rowland, 2003) LAST TIME OFF Penn State earned a 196.200 at the Big Ten Championships in their final meeting for the regional championships. The Nittany Lions defeated No. 22 Maryland, No. 25 Iowa and Rutgers to finish seventh in the conference. SOUND #26 Penn State started the game on vault, scoring 49.000 and earning their fifth straight 49+ as a team on the apparatus. A pair of 9.85s from Ava Piedrahita And Jessica Johnson (matching season-best) led the way, followed by a 9.825 from Maddie Johnson her fourth 9,825+ of the year. According to the RoadToNationals NQS ranking, Piedrahita is ranked No. 23 on the vault in the NCAA this week and even stayed No. 8 in the Big Ten on the device. BARS No. 27 With a 9.925, bars anchor and senior leader Cassidy Rushlow earned her fifth 9.925 of the season on apparatus to lead her team. Rushlow pushed Penn State to a 49.250, the highest score in the Big Ten Championships since 2019 and the third-best of the 2023 season. Gabriel Gallentine 9.875 and a 9.85 from Johnston supported a fantastic rotation for the Nittany Lions. Going into the regionals weekend tied for No. 21 in the NCAA on Apparatus, Rushlow is now tied for No. 3 in the Big Ten in the RoadToNationals NQS rankings. EQUILIBRIUM BEAM No. 34 On balance beam, the Nittany Lions posted a 48.925, the team’s best beam score in the Big Ten Championships since 2016. The Nittany Lions were led by a 9.875 of Isabella Salcedo her fourth 9,875+ of the season. Maddie Johnson (9,825) and Haleigh Gibble (9.8) rounded out Penn State’s top three scorers on the device. FLOOR No. 47 The Nittany Lions finished the Big Ten Championships with a score of 49.025. Salcedo and Johanson posted 9.85 seconds each, followed by Piedrahita’s 9.8. Everywhere The Nittany Lions again had four all-rounders, with Johnston and Piedrahita leading the way with 39,250 and 39,175 respectively. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow our social media pages with the team on Facebook (PennStateWomensGymnastics) and Twitter/Instagram (@pennstatewgym).

