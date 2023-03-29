Options on the defensive end with Derrick McLendon leaving

FSU football lost Derrick McLendon to the transfer portal on Tuesday morning. McLendon started 12 games as a junior in 2022 last season and graduated in December, allowing him to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer without serving a year.

He recorded 37 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and three quarterback hurries.

McLendon was dissatisfied that he was not appointed to the Leadership Council by his teammates, which in itself says a lot.

McLendon wasn’t a bad player, but it became clear that younger players and transfers were passing him on the depth chart, potentially reducing his role.

The departure of McLendon eats into the depths a bit, but that gives more development opportunities for other players.

Here are some options FSU football can use on the defensive end position.

The two obvious options are Jared Verse and Patrick Payton. Verse probably would have been an NFL Second Round Draft selection at worst had he chosen to forego this season at FSU.

Payton was last season’s ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman. These two players were No. 1 and No. 2 in sacks, and No. 1 and No. 4 in tackles for a loss.