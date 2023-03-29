Sports
Options on the defensive end with Derrick McLendon leaving
FSU football lost Derrick McLendon to the transfer portal on Tuesday morning. McLendon started 12 games as a junior in 2022 last season and graduated in December, allowing him to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer without serving a year.
He recorded 37 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and three quarterback hurries.
McLendon was dissatisfied that he was not appointed to the Leadership Council by his teammates, which in itself says a lot.
McLendon wasn’t a bad player, but it became clear that younger players and transfers were passing him on the depth chart, potentially reducing his role.
The departure of McLendon eats into the depths a bit, but that gives more development opportunities for other players.
Here are some options FSU football can use on the defensive end position.
The two obvious options are Jared Verse and Patrick Payton. Verse probably would have been an NFL Second Round Draft selection at worst had he chosen to forego this season at FSU.
Payton was last season’s ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman. These two players were No. 1 and No. 2 in sacks, and No. 1 and No. 4 in tackles for a loss.
|
Sources
2/ https://chopchat.com/2023/03/28/fsu-football-options-defensive-end-derrick-mclendon-departure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Clumsiness aside, time will reveal offensive changes
- Designs for the first phase of South Central City will be shown to Coventry City Council
- Declaration of the Summit for Democracy
- Baseball heads out for Key Series at Fullerton
- Pope Francis was hospitalized for several days with a respiratory infection, the Vatican says
- Nine miners were trapped in a gold mine. See how they escaped
- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a strong warning to Nigerian leaders after the 2023 general election
- MacKinnon and Rantanen are focused on repetition, not scoring
- Jannik Sinner defeats Andrey Rublev in Miami | ATP tour
- Options on the defensive end with Derrick McLendon leaving
- Women’s Gym Set for NCAA Regional Competition Against Towson
- The lawmaker challenged Biden in 2020 on his AR-15. Watch his response today when CNN aired the tape