Jannik Sinner defeats Andrey Rublev in Miami | ATP tour
After starting the 2023 Miami Open presented by Itau with two wins in straight sets, Jannik Sinner further boosted his title bid on Tuesday by dismantling sixth seed Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 at the hard court ATP Masters 1000 -event.
Sinner turned in a stunning all-round performance in his 72nd-minute fourth round victory and was particularly prolific in return matches in the stands. The 21-year-old hit the ball cleanly off both wings and converted three of the five break points he earned to improve his ATP Head2Head record against Rublev to 3-2.
We give our best every day and I am very happy with today’s performance, said Sinner after his third win against a Top 10 rival in 2023. Playing against Andrey is never easy. He serves very well and he plays very aggressively, so I had to change a little bit today. My level was definitely great, I felt good on the track, so hopefully I can keep that in the next round.
After a personal best semifinal finish at the BNP Paribas Open earlier in March, Sinner arrived in Miami full of confidence. The world No. 11 has backed up his Indian Wells performance in style so far, beating Laslo Djere, Grigor Dimitrov and Rublev handsomely to reach the quarter-finals without dropping a set. As a result, he has moved up one spot to No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings.
In a battle between two of the Tour’s hardest baseline hitters, Sinner skillfully redirected Rublev’s power to take control early. He won four games in a row 1-1, often changing the rhythm of rallies with drop shots or moving forward to the net.
After Sinner sealed a fast first set, Rublev regained his position in the early stages of the second. However, several more first-class Sinner returning provided the only break point of the set in the seventh game, and the Italian seized his chance to put himself on the road to his 19th tour-level win of the year.
Sinner hit a whopping 28 winners compared to just eight unforced errors against one of the most destructive shotmakers on the Tour, while the seven-time ATP Tour title tally was also dominant in serving. He won 86 percent (24/28) of the points on his first throw and failed to see a break point.
I think I served better today, maybe the best game in Miami [so far]’ said Sinner. ‘I am happy with that, [I will] try to keep it up. I just tried to play with the right tactics. Playing bombs against bombs, it’s never easy. I think I’ve changed today [my] game a little, so I’m very happy with that.
Sinner has now reached at least the quarterfinals in all three of his main-draw appearances in Miami. The 21-year-old, who reached his only previous Masters 1000 final in Florida in 2021, will play 26th seed Emil Ruusuvuori in the last eight after the Finn rallied 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 against Botic of the Sand Scallop.
After dropping the first set in his first tour-level meeting with van de Zandschulp on a hard court, Ruusuvuori found himself trailing twice through a break in the second set as his impressive run in Miami appeared to be coming to an end. However, he won six games in a row at 4-6, 3-4 to take control of the game and seal a two-hour, 44-minute victory in the stands.
Ruusuvuori has now surpassed his previous best performance in Miami, a fourth-round finish in 2021. The 23-year-old is the first Finnish player in a Masters 1000 quarterfinal since Jarkko Nieminen at the 2013 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.
