MacKinnon and Rantanen are focused on repetition, not scoring

Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon are about to hit statistical benchmarks that will set them apart for the rest of their NHL careers. For Mikko Rantanen, that means scoring fifty times in the regular season. He has 48 goals and nine games to reach that number and beyond. My vote is over.

On the other hand, MacKinnon is aiming for his first season of 100 points, which he almost achieved in 2017/18 (97) and 2018/19 (99). He too will have nine games to score the remaining five points he needs to reach 100. I think they will reach these milestones not because these two phenomena are focused on it, but because they’re focused on winning and running another cup. Stats always follow a team with lofty goals and enough guts and skill to reach their potential. That’s what this year’s Colorado Avalanche team is all about.

In this 21st episode of the Mile High Hockey Lab, host Adrian Hernandez was joined by editor-in-chief Evan Liu and fellow contributors Jackie Kay and Ezra Parter. The discussion started with Colorado’s recent power play success and what might be driving the influx of success. The Avs have scored a PPG in 12 consecutive games and will tie the franchise record if they can score for advantage in the next two games. We think it comes down to familiarity and practice, not to mention having a defender from around the world like Cale Makar quarterbacking the first unit.

That led us to our predictions regarding Mikko Rantanen’s 50-goal ambitions, and we used our poll of the week to gauge fan expectations. The fans and our panel agree that Mikko is likely to score more than 50 goals, but less than Joe Sakic’s Avalanche record of 54. Ezra thinks that’s a reasonable prediction, but is positive about Rantanen, thinking he can beat the record of 54 can improve. ? He averages half a goal per game and the first power play unit rolls.

We sent out a poll yesterday to see how many goals #avs fans think Mikko will end up using Joe Sakic’s 54 goals as a yardstick. You all said he would fall short. Ezra (@EzraParter) thinks that’s the safe bet, but if anyone can do it, it’s The Moose! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MrxtAVQw76 Miles High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) March 28, 2023

That made us think if MacKinnon and Rantanen care that much about these numbers. We all know that they are both very good at downplaying personal achievements, at least when the cameras are on, but what could it mean for them personally? It should mean a lot as these statistical benchmarks set you apart and are valuable bargaining chips for players when it comes time for a new contract.

Additionally, Evan Liu mentions that while MacKinnon may express the looks, getting 100 points will mean a lot to someone so competitive and knowledgeable about the game. Jackie said the story goes that Marchand and Crosby like to give MacK a hard time in the off-season by not doing this. At the very least, he must want it so that Sid can no longer hold it over his head.

Next, we looked ahead to this week’s remaining two games for Colorado. They are opposite the Minnesota Wildlife tomorrow and the Dallas stars on Saturday night. Both games offer a chance to conquer the Central Division once and for all. On paper, the Avalanche should be more concerned about the Dallas Stars. However, Jackie pointed out that it’s not that common to beat a division rival like the Wild and is concerned about that matchup given that context.

If the Avalanche wins the season against the Wild, the Stars’ game becomes even more important. Dallas is arguably Colorado’s biggest divisional threat. So beating them should be the priority to win the division. I’d rather they confront creak or Jets in the first round than the Stars or Wild.

We ended the show as we usually do with bold predictions! Go to YouTube or your favorite listening platform to hear what we called our recording. All episodes are broadcast live on our Youtube Channel.