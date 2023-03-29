Baseball heads out for Key Series at Fullerton

HONOLULU After a three-game sweep in a nonconference series against Tulane, Hawai’i jumps back into Big West play with a major road series at Cal State Fullerton Friday through Sunday. The ‘Bows and Titans are two of four teams in the league to have over .500 in conference play early on, as Fullerton is second at 5-1 while UH is fourth at 2-1.

HAWAI’I (12-8, 2-1 Big West) vs. CAL STATE FULLERTON (12-8, 5-1 Big West) Dates & Times Friday, March 31 – 3 p.m. HT

Saturday 1pm – 2pm HT

Sunday, April 2 – 10 a.m. HT Place Fullerton, California Television No Radio Friday and Saturday – CBS 1500 AM; Sunday – ESPN 1420 AM | Listen online Live stream Friday | Saturday| Sunday Live statistics Friday | Saturday | Sunday PDF notes Hawaii| Cal State Fullerton Social media @HawaiiBaseball |@Hawaiibsb Promotions N/A Projected takeoff rotations Hawaii

Friday: L.P Harry Gustin (2-1, 3.54)

Saturday: L.P Randy Abshier (2-1, 3.12)

Sunday: TBD Cal State Fullerton

Friday: LHP Tyler Stultz (3-1, 3.74)

Saturday: RHP Trevor Hinkel (0-3, 7.98)

Sunday: TBD

HEAD COACH RICH HILL

On Hawaiʻi: 40-32, 2nd season

Collegiate record: 1,119-770-4, 36th season

SERIES VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON

Balance: 16-24

Streak: UH won 2

Last meeting: May 1, 2022 (UH won, 17-3)

LEAD OUT

DID YOU KNOW?

In his last four appearances, Big West was named Pitcher of the Week Harry Gustin posted a 1.71 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 21.0 innings pitched. UH has won against Gustin in each of his last four starts.

DOMINANT WEEKEND

Hawai’i is coming off a dominant weekend sweep of Tulane in which it defeated the Green Wave, 15-3 over the three games. Rainbow Warrior’s pitching gave up only one run in each of the three games, while giving up only 13 basehits all weekend. Hawaiian starting pitchers Harry Gustin , Randy Abshier And Alex Giroux combined for an 0.53 ERA and 21 strikeouts to only three walks while allowing only five hits in 17.0 innings. Kyson Donahue led the plate, driving in eight runs while homering in each of the final two games of the series, hitting .417. Ben Zeigler – Namoa led the team with a .545 average (6-for-11) with a double and three runs scored.

BIG WEST SUCCESS

The Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed great success in Big West play during their short time under head coach Rich hill . Last year, UH posted its best-ever finish in the conference, taking third at 19-11. Hawai’i went 16-5 over their last 21 Big West games in 2022, winning six of their last seven conference series with three weekend sweeps in that stretch. The ‘Bows start this year 2-1 in the Big West and have already made more history when they won a weekend series against Cal Poly for the first time since joining the league in 2013.

KYSON CROSSES

Junior third baseman Kyson Donahue has been in a slump for the past few weeks. Donahue enters the Cal State Fullerton series on a 12-game hitting streak, hitting .383 (18-for-47) with four home runs and 18 RBIs over that stretch. He has driven in a run in 10 of 12 games on his hitting streak and has an RBI in five straight games this weekend. During the season, the Punahou School graduate hits .351 as he leads the team with five home runs and 24 RBIs. Donahue is also first on the team with a .623 slugging percentage and second with six doubles.

TO TAKE OFF

The Hawai’i bats have been showing some pop for the first five weeks of the season. The Rainbow Warriors hit 18 home runs this year, the most by a UH team in the first 20 games of a season since 2010. Seven different ‘Bows homered, led by Kyson Donahue with five and Matt Wong And Jared Quandt with three each, to rank UH third in the conference in long balls.

UH’s 18 home runs are as many or more than seven of the past 11 seasons.

The ‘Bows are second in The Big West with six multi-HR games.

Hawaiʻi has hit back-to-back homers twice this season while winning 14 of 18 HRs.

Eight of the home runs came in two-strike counts, while six had to be started in an inning.

LEANING ON THE LOCAL GUYS

The Rainbow Warrior position squad again consists of a core squad of local players. In all but two games this year, at least seven of the nine players in the lineup came from Hawaii, while eight of the nine starters were locals on 11 occasions.

Ben Zeigler – Namoa is second on the team and eighth in the conference with a .355 batting average, while hitting two home runs and driving in 15 runs and leading the team with seven doubles.

Matt Wong hits .329 with three home runs and 15 RBIs while Jacob Igawa has two home runs and 10RBIs and Matthew Miura has scored nine runs and has an OBP of .375.

CLOSE THE DOOR

Left-handed Connor Harrison has been one of the Rainbow Warriors’ go-to arms from the bullpen so far. the junior leads the team with nine appearances and has posted an 0.98 ERA with 23 strikeouts to only two walks in 18.1 innings pitched. Harrison also leads The Big West and is 15th nationally with five saves and holding off opponents at a .167 batting average.

Earned saves in each of UH’s two wins at the Cambria College Classic over Minnesota and Maryland.

Has achieved eight of the Rainbow Warriors’ 12 wins.

Has not allowed a run in nine of his eleven appearances and has conceded an earned run in only one of his appearances.

CAN’T TOUCH THIS

One of the most important parts of the Hawai’i pitching staff during the first six weeks was the transfer of JUCO ALEX GIROUX. The sophomore right-hander owns a conference-leading 0.81 ERA with 22 strikeouts and five walks in 22.1 innings pitched in seven appearances. Giroux has made two starts while being used as long relief in his last five appearances, with a 0.55 ERA over 16.1 innings coming out of the bullpen.

DEADLY LINKS

Hawai’i has put in some strong performances from its left-handers in the starting rotation over the last month of the season. The Rainbow Warriors started left-handers Harry Gustin And Randy Abshier in the first two games of each of the last four weekends while Harrison Bodendorf And Ben Zeigler – Namoa have also been given the ball to start in that piece. UH started in 17 of 20 games this season with a lefthanded pitcher.

Gustin is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA over a team-high 28.1 innings with 26 strikeouts to only 10 walks.

He earned Big West Pitcher of the Week honors by allowing just one run on one hit with eight strikeouts in seven innings and taking a no-hitter in the seventh vs. Tulane.

Abshier has started six games and has a 3.12 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26.0 innings.

He allowed only one hit in six shutout innings on Saturday with eight strikeouts vs. Tulane.

Bodendorf strikes out 24 in 18.2 innings and worked two shutout innings of relief in back-to-back appearances against the Green Wave.

UH pitching as a whole was difficult for left-handed batters, keeping them at a .193 batting average.