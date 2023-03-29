Building the best team in the US for a 2023 Hockey World Cup | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours

1 of 3

Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

First line: Matthew Tkachuk – Auston Matthews – Alex DeBrincat

Second line: Jason Robertson – Jack Hughes – Kyle Connor

Third line: Brady Tkachuk – Tage Thompson – Jake Guentzel

Fourth line: Johnny Gaudreau – Jack Eichel – Clayton Keller

Extras: JT Miller, Joe Pavelski

This group would be by far the strongest of the roster and would probably be the best overall position group outside of the forward combinations Team Canada puts together.

The United States would be especially strong in the middle with Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Tage Thompson and Jack Eichel going four deep.

Matthews is the easy answer as a top center as he is one of the best goalscorers and attacking players in the league when he is 100 per cent healthy. Behind him, Jack Hughes has quickly become a superstar for the New Jersey Devils, while Tage Thompson is a powerhouse who combines an almost unparalleled combination of imposing size and sublime scoring prowess.

On the left are the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, easy picks for top-three line spots. Matthew is the perfect combination of skill, production, physicality and that little bit of edge that makes him so absolutely irritating to play against. Brady is only a slightly lesser version, but still a sensational player in his own right. He is now a 30-goal winger and has scored at a points-per-game rate this season.

It thins out a bit on the right side where Alex DeBrincat is a strong pick for top jobs. We’re also going to play offside Kyle Connor and Jake Guentzel to get more scoring power into the lineup. Connor isn’t scoring at the same pace as he did a year ago when he hit the 47 goal mark, but he’s as steady a 30-goal scorer as you’ll find in the league. Since the start of the 2017–18 season, he has averaged 38 goals per 82 games.

Guentzel is known for riding alongside Sidney Crosby for most of his career, but he’s an excellent player in his own right, independent of his center. He deserves a spot on this roster.

Clayton Keller may be the most surprising name on the roster, but he’s been a hidden gem in Arizona for the past several years. As of the start of the 2021–22 season, he has 64 goals, 79 assists and 143 total points in 141 regular season games played. That’s a rate of 37 goals and 83 points over 82 games without the luxury of a legitimate top center to play alongside. Put him next to playmakers like Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Eichel and he can really shine.

JT Miller and Joe Pavelski also bring a lot of flexibility as additional options that can play up and down the lineup, center or on the wing as needed.