Building the best team in the US for a 2023 Hockey World Cup | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours
Building the best team in the US for a World Cup in 2023
0 of 3
Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images
The success of the World Baseball Classic this spring has reignited the appetite for a best-on-best international men’s ice hockey tournament.
We haven’t seen a World Cup in hockey since 2016, while NHL players haven’t competed in the Winter Olympics since the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia. So it’s been a while since we’ve seen something like this happen.
For fun, let’s pretend there was a World Cup of Hockey this year and what a Team USA roster might look like.
This is arguably the largest talent pool the Americans have had in years, if not ever, and it’s packed with stars in attack and goal, with a pair of Norris Trophy-caliber defenders to lead the blue line and a trio of outstanding keepers. to support them all.
The forwards
1 of 3
Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images
First line: Matthew Tkachuk – Auston Matthews – Alex DeBrincat
Second line: Jason Robertson – Jack Hughes – Kyle Connor
Third line: Brady Tkachuk – Tage Thompson – Jake Guentzel
Fourth line: Johnny Gaudreau – Jack Eichel – Clayton Keller
Extras: JT Miller, Joe Pavelski
This group would be by far the strongest of the roster and would probably be the best overall position group outside of the forward combinations Team Canada puts together.
The United States would be especially strong in the middle with Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Tage Thompson and Jack Eichel going four deep.
Matthews is the easy answer as a top center as he is one of the best goalscorers and attacking players in the league when he is 100 per cent healthy. Behind him, Jack Hughes has quickly become a superstar for the New Jersey Devils, while Tage Thompson is a powerhouse who combines an almost unparalleled combination of imposing size and sublime scoring prowess.
On the left are the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, easy picks for top-three line spots. Matthew is the perfect combination of skill, production, physicality and that little bit of edge that makes him so absolutely irritating to play against. Brady is only a slightly lesser version, but still a sensational player in his own right. He is now a 30-goal winger and has scored at a points-per-game rate this season.
It thins out a bit on the right side where Alex DeBrincat is a strong pick for top jobs. We’re also going to play offside Kyle Connor and Jake Guentzel to get more scoring power into the lineup. Connor isn’t scoring at the same pace as he did a year ago when he hit the 47 goal mark, but he’s as steady a 30-goal scorer as you’ll find in the league. Since the start of the 2017–18 season, he has averaged 38 goals per 82 games.
Guentzel is known for riding alongside Sidney Crosby for most of his career, but he’s an excellent player in his own right, independent of his center. He deserves a spot on this roster.
Clayton Keller may be the most surprising name on the roster, but he’s been a hidden gem in Arizona for the past several years. As of the start of the 2021–22 season, he has 64 goals, 79 assists and 143 total points in 141 regular season games played. That’s a rate of 37 goals and 83 points over 82 games without the luxury of a legitimate top center to play alongside. Put him next to playmakers like Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Eichel and he can really shine.
JT Miller and Joe Pavelski also bring a lot of flexibility as additional options that can play up and down the lineup, center or on the wing as needed.
The defenders
2 of 3
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
First pair: Jacob Slavin – Adam Fox
Second Pair: Quinn Hughes – Charlie McAvoy
Third Pair: Zach Werenski – John Marino
Extras: Mattias Samuelsson, K’Andre Miller
This might be the weak link of this roster, but it’s still very good. Especially when it comes to the top defensemen on the right side where Adam Fox and Charlie McAvoy are as good as they are in the NHL.
Fox already has one Norris Trophy on his resume, and it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where he wins another one at some point in his career. He plays in every situation, brings a lot of attack from the back and executes a power play. A top pairing of Fox and Slavin would be a great top pairing that could record huge minutes against any team’s top line.
McAvoy may not have the same goal-scoring prowess as Fox, but he is one of the best defensive players in the league and would be a great addition to Quinn Hughes at second pair. Hughes is sometimes criticized for his defensive play, but he is much better than he is credited with (he is far from being liable for that) and is as prolific as any other defender in the league.
There’s a bit of a drop off from the top four to the second half of the defense where the US roster can start to show a bit.
Zach Werenski is a very good and productive player when he is healthy, while John Marino is really starting to reach his full potential with the New Jersey Devils. Honestly, you could probably put one of Werenski, Marino, Mattias Samuelsson and K’Andre Miller in a third pair and have it produce similar results. They are all very good players, even if they are not All-Star players.
The Goalkeepers
3 of 3
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
No. 1. Connor Hellebuyck
No. 2. Jake Oettinger
No. 3.Jeremy Swayman
This is another strong position for a hypothetical American team, and one that would give them a shot pretty much any night.
Connor Hellebuyck has spent most of his career playing behind an underpowered defensive team that annually exposes him to one of the heaviest workloads in the league. He faces a lot of shots, he plays a lot of minutes and he’s still consistently among the most prolific goalkeepers in the league.
Of the 62 goalkeepers who have appeared in at least 100 games since the start of the 2017–18 season (Hellebuyck’s first year as a full-time starter) his .917 all-situations save percentage ranks ninth in the NHL during that time. He also has a Vezina trophy on his resume and two other top-four finishes (including second place in the voting during the 2017-18 season).
He is a worthy starter for this team.
Behind him, the USA could have two of the league’s top rising stars: Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman. Neither has the track record Hellebuyck has in terms of games played or experience, but they are both off to a sensational start to their careers.
Both are in their third year in the NHL and already look like top-notch NHL goalkeepers.
Oettinger really exploded in the first round of the playoffs a year ago when he almost single-handedly stole a first-round series for the Dallas Stars, recording a staggering .954 save percentage in the seven-game matchup with the Calgary Flames. No one should ever expect him to sustain that kind of game over the long haul, but he’s been a key part of the Stars’ ascent to the top of the Western Conference.
Swayman is one half of Boston’s pioneering duo alongside Linus Ullmark. He has played just 83 regular season games in the NHL, but his .920 save percentage during that time puts him among the league’s elite.
If any of these three had to start a game for the USA, they would give the team an excellent chance regardless of what happens next with the roster around them.
