Outdoor Track & Field is preparing for the opening of the 2023 season at Marian





INDIANAPOLIS The UIndy outdoor athletic teams gear up for the 2023 campaign this week as both squads remain in the Circle City and head to Marian University on Thursday and Friday for action at the Knight Open. Last season, the Greyhounds placed third in the women’s GLVC Outdoor Championships while the men placed fourth. At the NCAA Division II National Championships, Ben Nagel competed for the men and placed third in the 800m final while Britney Clark tied for 11th place in the women’s pole vault. DOGS BYTES

Assistant head coach Brad Robinson discusses the transition from indoor to outdoor season “Going into the outdoor phase, it’s nice for the track athletes to have the wider oval, but everyone has to get used to Mother Nature again and the elements she’s going to bring us this season. As we make the transition, our athletes are excited across the board and we’re just trying to build on the foundation we had from the indoor season.” Robinson looks ahead and discusses what he expects from the team in the overall outdoor competition this year “Last year was a little bit unique in that we had several athletes who only qualified indoors compared to those who also qualified outdoors. This year we seem to be a bit more consistent with indoor athletes making the transition to the outdoor season, and hopefully this adds to the depth of last year’s indoor season, which saw the women’s team take second place and the men’s team take third place at the GLVC Championships.”

