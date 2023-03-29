Germany 2-3 Belgium: first reactions and observations





First reactions and observations Where the first half was almost a disaster, the second half was quite a respectable performance from Germany. Hansi Flick will have to build on that and concentrate on defense, as the first 10 minutes decided this game for Belgium.

Serge Gnabry was absolutely sizzling there. Good performance from him for Der Klassiker.

Leon Goretzka’s injury will worry Bayern Munich fans. Hopefully he isn’t too injured.

Emre Can was a steady and calming midfield presence. Imagine typing that in 2022.

No more starts for Thilo Kehrer, please. Full-time: Germany 2-3 Belgium. 87 TARGET! Serge Gnabry finally gets a deserved goal! 3-2 now! 78 goal. Kevin De Bruyne makes it 3-1 for Belgium. No comeback for Germany. 58 Timo Werner shot the ball into the back of the net, but it was offside. 45 Second half starts! Peace: Germany follows 2-1 to Belgium. 42 Handball by Lukaku! Punishment for Germany! Fullkrug steps up and scores! 2-1 now! 31 sub: Emre Can and Felix Nmecha for Florian Wirtz and Leon Goretzka. 30 Leon Goretzka injured. This is disastrous for both Bayern Munich and Germany. 20 Either Lukaku has turned into prime R9 for one night, or Germany is worse than we thought. He just hit the post and had another shot that went wide. Belgium could already have led 5-0. 9 goal. Romelu Lukaku makes it 2-0! Disastrous for Germany. 6 goal. The Germans cut open, Carrasco makes it 1-0. Kick-off: Were on the road in Cologne! One hour left until kick-off: We have setups! Hansi Flick continues his 4-2-2-2 formation. Germany won the first game of the international break 2-0. Only one Bayern Munich player started in that match, so Hansi Flick kept his promise to experiment with new players in these friendlies. Against Belgium we expect more of the same, with Serge Gnabry replacing Kai Havertz and Thilo Kehrer replacing Nico Schlotterbeck. Some changes are also expected, possibly in midfield and on the wings. As Germany looks forward to Euro 2024, these matches will be crucial in helping Hansi identify the system and tactics best suited to this group of players. Hopefully progress will continue. While you wait for the game, you can watch the latest episode of our podcast. We talk about Germany’s victory over Peru last week and the implications of Nagelsmann’s resignation. Listen below or on Spotify. Competition information Place: RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany Time: 8:45 PM local time, 2:45 PM EST TV/Streaming: Find your country Comment tips: If you are a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! Goods largely very friendly! We also come from all parts of the world, so don’t feel shy if you come from a country that doesn’t seem to be represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. No need to load all comments at once while just casually watching. Keep the sort by newest to easily follow the conversation. It puts the latest comments at the top. Here at BFW, we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a song. The target chants are for everyone to join! Even if you’re behind the others, keep responding to the player’s name’s most recent call. Even if you missed the first call, just start with the second, and so on. While swearing is reasonably allowed, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid unnecessary obscenities. Racist, homophobic and misogynistic language is absolutely not allowed. Check out our beginner thread if you have any questions. That’s about it. Auf gehts! Looking for an infinite source of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and talk about Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something else entirely, we’ve got it all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bavarianfootballworks.com/2023/3/28/23659702/germany-vs-belgium-lineups-live-stream-how-to-watch-international-friendly-updates-highlights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related