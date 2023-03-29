Mercer defeats Gardner-Webb in Big South Opener on Wednesday





Next game: at Longwood University 4/1/2023 | 12:00 am April 01 (Sat) / 12:00 PM bee Longwood University BOILING SPRINGS, NC Gardner-Webb opened their Big South schedule with a Wednesday afternoon game with Mercer. The Bears came away with a 24-5 decision in the game. Mercer scored the first two goals of the day, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs responded with a pair of their own to tie the game at two. GWUs Brittany Sherrod had the first of one Brian Foley help from just outside the fold. Than Rylee Gonzalez won the draw, Aimi Perino fouled and converted the shot from free position into a goal for the second. The Bears then scored the next two and never relinquished their lead for the rest of the game. Emma Duchscherer their run stopped on a pass from Perino to make it 5-3. All five of the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ goals came from a different player: Perino, Duchscherer, Sherrod, Rylee Gonzalez And Lauren Connor they have. perino, Brian Foley And Jade Preston each had an assist. Danielle Burke had a season of many saves as she finished with 13 in 51:44 minutes played. Lauren Cretella played the other 8:16 in cage and picked up a few saves during the match. Heather Lobas led the team in groundballs and caused turnovers as they finished with three apiece. Grace Briggs had three tie checks to go along with two turnovers caused and two ground balls. Connor ended up with one of each time Victoria Fishetti had a few turnovers caused. Sherrod and Foley each had two draws and Duchscherer and Gonzalez finished with one apiece. Gardner-Webb will be back in action on Saturday as they head to Longwood with a first draw scheduled for noon. Last season, the ‘Dogs defeated the Lancers 15-11 on GWU’s Senior Day to clinch their spot in the Big South Conference Tournament.

