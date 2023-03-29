Preview: Flyers contain depleted Canadiens





For better or worse, the Flyers are playing what may be their best hockey of the season. The Flyers are on a three-game winning streak, taking a point in their last five games. While this isn’t good for draft positioning, it’s nice to see young talent blossom and hopefully the start of everything John Tortorella has been preaching since day one. The Canadians from Montreal have also been playing solid hockey lately, winning three of their last four, including impressive wins over the Tampa Bay Lighting and buffalo sabers. The Canadiens have dealt with a slew of injuries this season, possibly more than any other team in the NHL. Flyers Projected Lineup Joel Farabee – Noah Cates – Owen Tippett James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Kieffer Bellows Brendan Lemieux – Morgan Frost – Wade Allison Nic Deslauriers-Scott Laughton Ivan Provorov-Cam York Travis Sanheim-Rasmus Ristolainen Nick Seeler – Tony DeAngelo Justin Brown Carterhart (Felix Sandstrom) Canadien’s projected lineup Rafael Harvey-Pinard-Nick Suzuki-Mike Hoffman Jonathan Drouin-Kirby Dach-Denis Gurianov Jesse Ylonen-Jake Evans-Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta Chris Tierney Alex Belzile Mike Matheson – David Savard Joel Edmundson – Justin Barron Jordan Harris – Johnathan Kovacevic Cayden Primeau (Sam Montembeault) Storylines Noah Cates has been a very pleasant surprise for the Flyers this season. He has played important minutes in all situations for the Flyers this season and has often been compared to the top of other teams. There has also been a marked improvement in his attacking game lately. In his last four games, he scored one goal and five assists for six points.

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens this season with 61 points in 74 games, including 10 points in his last five games. After being traded from the Vegas Golden Knightsthe 23-year-old captain has 204 points in 283 NHL games.

The target tonight for the Canadiens is Cayden Primeau, son of former Flyer Keith Primeau. He has spent most of this season in the AHL, but he does have 19 games of NHL experience. In those 19 games, he has a 3-10-2 record with a 4.18 GAA and a .873 SV%.

Looking at the standings, the Flyers are two points ahead of the Canadiens and have two games left to play. A Flyers win tonight would most likely take them out of the race to finish last five in the standings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadstreethockey.com/2023/3/28/23660325/preview-flyers-host-depleted-canadiens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related