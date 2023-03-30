Eagles earn sweep at Bellarmine





Next game: at Lipscomb 30-03-2023 | 12.00 Mar. 30 (Thu) / 12 noon bee lip comb History LOUISVILLE, Ky. The FGCU women’s tennis team (11-6, 2-2 ASUN Conference) delivered a 7-0 sweep to Bellarmine (3-16, 0-4 ASUN) at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. “Today the ladies were challenged by having to play indoors,” said FGCU women’s tennis head coach Courtney Vernon . “It was a good chance for them to take on different challenges. They look forward to playing again (Thursday) and are grateful for the chance to compete.” The Eagles jumped on it early on, as a seniorAlbaretortel(Leon, Spain/La Anuciata) and juniorsJordanaBone(Miami, Fla./John A. Ferguson Senior HS/Wisconsin) teamed up for a 6-3 decision over No. 2 SophomoresGabrielMacia’s(Barranquilla, Colombia / Fontan College)And Isabella Colmenares (San Cristobal, Venezuela/Juan XXIII College) then took the double with a 7-6 (5) victory over No. 3. FGCU continued its barrage in singles as Colmenares secured a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 3. IdaFerding(Vasteras, Sweden/Akademi Basted Gymnasium) then won the Eagles’ third run with a 6-1, 6-3 result at No. 4. Junior Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden/Thoren Business School) took the game for the Green & Blue with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 effort at No. 2. FGCU continued its dominance at No. 6, with Macias winning 6-1, 6-1. Retortillo sealed the shutout for the Eagles by winning 6-1, 7-5 at No. 5. The Eagles stay on the road at Lipscomb (8-8, 3-1 ASUN), Thursday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn. Double competition 1. Defeats Vendula Kryslova/Ekaterina Tikhonko (BELL). BARDET, Emma/FERDING, Ida (FGCU) 6-2

2. RETORTILLO, Alba/OSSA, Jordan (FGCU) final Shu Grosso/Cydney Rogers (BEL) 6-3

3. MACIAS, Gabriela/COLMENARES, Isabella (FGCU) final Hanley Riner/Channing Varnum (BELL) 7-6

Singles Competition 1. Emma BARDET (FGCU) final Caterina Horns (BEL) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

2. NORIN, Fanny (FGCU) final Vendula Kryslova (BEL) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

3. COLMENARES, Isabella (FGCU) final Cydney Rogers (BEL) 6-1, 6-2

4. FERDING, Ida (FGCU) final Hanley Riner (BEL) 6-1, 6-3

5. BACK, Dawn (FGCU) final Shu Grosso (BEL) 6-1, 7-5

6. MACIAS, Gabriela (FGCU) final Channing Varnum (BEL) 6-1, 6-1 Order of finishing:Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,4,2,1,6,5) HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON The FGCU women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUNCoach of the Year Courtney Vernon (10th season) who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in her fifth season in 2018, adding a third regular season title in 2022. She has guided her student-athletes to earn 66ASUNAll-Conference and All-Academic accolades including 2014, 2016 and 2017ASUNFreshman of the Year, as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon has led the Green and Blue to a 110-79 overall record (.591) and 46-11 conference record (.807). EAGLE CAMPAIGN IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow! #FEEDFGCU FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org),FGCUAthletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness. OVERFGCU FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 16 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. . 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.67 GPA in the classroom in the fall of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl. —FGCUATHLETICS.COM—

