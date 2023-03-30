Penn State Roundup hockey volleyball lacrosse gymnastics





The Penn States season and the chance for a first-ever Frozen Four performance came to a heartbreaking and abrupt end in Allentown on Sunday. Mackie Samoskevich scored less than a minute into the first sudden-death overtime session to give No. 2 Michigan a 2–1 victory in the regional finals at the PPL Center. It was the only time the Nittany Lions trailed in the game. After a scoreless first period, Penn State took a 1-0 lead in the closing minutes of the second period when senior Connor MacEachern scored a rebound on a power play. Michigan answered with a power play goal of its own in the third period before the Wolverines clinched a spot in the national semifinals with the overtime goal. Penn State finished the season 22-16-1, which tied the record for most wins in program history. In the opening game of the Allentown Regional, Penn State dominated in earning its second-ever NCAA tournament win. Leading 1-0 against Michigan Tech, the Lions broke out for seven goals in the final two periods in the shutout win. Gymnasts deserve accolades Four different male gymnasts earned College Gymnastics Association regular-season All-American honors. Matt Cormier, Josh Karnes, Michael Jaroh and Ian Raubal earned credit for placing in the top eight in specific events at Road to Nationals competitions. In total, the four combined for seven All-American honors. They will compete in the Big Ten Championships at Ohio State this weekend. Volleyball drops home game After climbing to the No. 1 spot in the national poll, the Penn State men’s volleyball team suffered a setback in a home game at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions lost a 3-2 game against Ohio State, whom Penn State had previously won in Columbus this season. Cal Fisher had 19 kills and five aces to lead the Lions, who return to action Friday and Saturday in EIVA play at Harvard. Women’s lacrosse plays well Penn State is ranked No. 20 in the polls and has now won five straight after Ohio State’s 13-3 domination on Senior Day. Gretchen Gilmore had four goals and three assists, while Kristin O’Neill added three goals for the Lions, who improved to 20 in Big Ten play ahead of Friday’s game at Northwestern. While seniors were honored against the Buckeyes, Penn State has two games left at Panzer Stadium before the Big Ten Tournament kicks off on April 29.

