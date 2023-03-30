Craig opens Texas Relays – Purdue Boilermakers

Austin, Texas freshman Bryanna Craig of the Purdue track and field team opened the Texas Relays in the heptathlon on Wednesday, March 29 in Austin, Texas.

Craig completed the first four elements of the heptathlon and will finish the competition with seven elements on Thursday. She ranks 16th overall with 3,095 points.

In her first collegiate outdoor heptathlon, and a month after winning a silver medal at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in the pentathlon, Craig opened the day with a time of 14.34 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles on Wednesday morning . She followed it up with a height difference of 1.62 meters in the high jump and sat in 16th place after two events.

Next was the shot put, where Craig earned a score of 10.09 meters on her first attempt. She finished the first day with a 200m time of 25.18. That was the eighth fastest time and lifted Craig to 16th in the overall heptathlon standings after four events.

Craig and her fellow Zept athletes will have the long jump, javelin throw and 800 meters to wrap up the competition on Thursday.

The Texas Relays is one of three meetings the Boilermakers are at this weekend, along with the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas, and the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio, from March 29 to April 1.

The Boilermaker has sprinters and jumpers competing in both the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational, while the pitchers are also part of the Bobcat Invite team. Purdue’s distance runners and throwers will represent the Old Gold and Black at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational.

Fans can follow along with live results (Texas | bobcat | Oliver Nikolaoff) and the game schedule (Texas | Bobcat | Oliver Nikoloff) of all three games. Portions of the Texas Relays will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network and ESPN+and the Oliver Nikoloff Invite has one live stream. Direct links to follow each game are available on the schedule page at PurdueSports.com/TrackField. Additional updates can be found by following and connecting with the team Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

The Texas Relays continue with Craig in the heptathlon at 11:30 AM ET / 10:30 AM CT, followed by the pole vault at 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT and the 400-meter hurdles prelims at 5:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM CT .

On Friday, March 31, Purdue will race in the 4×100 relay, 100 meters and 4×400 relay at 10:35 a.m. ET / 9:35 a.m. CT. The 400 meter hurdles final is at 6:35 PM ET / 5:35 PM CT. The four-day Texas Relays close for the Boilermakers on Saturday, April 1 with three relay finals, the 100m finals and the 200m invitation. The team’s final day starts at 1pm ET / 12am CT and the final final is scheduled for 5:35pm ET / 4:35pm CT.

The Bobcat Invitational opens for Purdue on Thursday, April 30, with field events scheduled for 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT, and the decathlon an hour later. On Friday, April 31, the decathlon and field events kick off the day at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT. The Boilermakers’ first running event is the 400-meter hurdles at 5:40 PM ET / 4:40 PM CT, with the 200 meters right after.

The three-day Bobcat Invite ends on Saturday, April 1. First up for Purdue are field events at 11am ET / 10am CT. On-track action for the Boilermakers kicks off with the 400m and 100m at 3:45pm ET / 2:45pm CT. The day ends with the 4×400 at 7:45 PM ET / 6:45 PM CT.

At the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational on Saturday, April 1, Purdue will be represented in the 1,500 meters at 12:55 pm ET and the 800 meters and shot put at 3:00 pm ET.

Twenty-seven Boilermakers, 14 men and 13 women, are competing in Texas, with nine participating in both the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invite. Ten Boilermakers, eight women and two men, will wear Old Gold and Black at Oliver Nikoloff Invite in Cincinnati.

The 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays features athletes from 15 top-25 men’s teams and 13 ranked women’s programs. The prestigious national meet is hosted by the University of Texas at the Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium.

The Texas State Bobcat Invite is at the Texas State Track & Field Complex, while the Cincinnati-hosted Oliver Nikoloff Invite is at Gettler Stadium.

