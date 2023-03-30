Minnesota Wild News: Heroes on this team again





Some wins are due to a team effort (almost everyone), but those few wins where it was placed on the shoulders of a few individuals are the magic ones. On Monday night it was up to Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Boldy to salvage a mediocre performance and make it their own. The Minnesota Wild went on to pull off a 5-1 victory over potential first-round opponents, the cracking seattle and those two are the culprits. As soon as the puck dropped, Seattle threw everything they had at Fleury, but it turned out he was unstoppable for the first 50 minutes of the game. The Kraken finished with 38 shots on target and 65 shot attempts, and only one of those shots landed behind Fleury. He was on his head through every odd-man rush and penalty kill, ultimately helping Boldy hit another milestone. It was Jake Middleton who opened the scoring, but Boldy certainly put his own stamp on the offense. A natural hat-trick as the Wilds score second, third and fourth of the game to put this game out of reach and for him to really shout to the world that he’s a very good hockey player. Hell, he now has 28 goals and there were periods this season when he was a bit invisible. Thanks to those guys, the Wild remain in first place of the Central Division, one point ahead of the Colorado avalanche but they have a game in hand. That’s wild This fourth line from Mason Shaw, Connor Dewar and Ryan Reaves has found their groove and they are an absolute motor. [10K Rinks]

GM Bill Guerin should get some credit for the Wilds’ success this season. [StarTribune]

The Wild remain in the mix to sign Jason Polin, who has scored many goals this season. Western Michigan free agent, Hobey Baker finalist and NCHC player and forward of the year Jason Polin, who led the nation with an NCHC-record 30 goals in a single season, has spoken to teams like the #mnwild the past few days. He hopes to refine his list soon. Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 27, 2023 From the path… Who are some top candidates for NHL coaching and general manager positions? [ESPN]

Members of Team Canada at the 2018 World Juniors are not allowed to participate in national team events until the investigation into the alleged gang assault has been completed. [DailyFaceoff]

The Canadians from Montreal and the Winnipeg Jets have reportedly already discussed a trade from Pierre-Luc Dubois. [Yahoo Sports]

