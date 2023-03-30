Sports
Registration Open for 2023 Sycamore Football Golf Outing
Football
Seth Montgomery | GoSycamores.com
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Registration is open for Indiana State Football’s annual golf outing at the Idle Creek Golf Course presented by First Financial Bank. The event will be held on Friday, May 26 and all proceeds will benefit the Football Fuel Initiative. The Sycamores will also honor former assistant head coach Mark Smith and his wife Kim at the event.
The day is scheduled to start with a morning flight at 8am before a scheduled lunch starting at 12pm. An afternoon flight is also available with a start time of 1.30pm. Participation includes lunch and drinks. Start times are limited to the first 25 registered teams.
Prices start at $150 for an individual and $500 for a foursome. Hole sponsorship is also available starting at $250. An overview can be seen below.
Hole sponsor – $250
Includes character recognition at tee box
Sycamore Sponsor – $1,000
Including golf foursome, hole sponsor, recognition at clubhouse with large sign during outing
Culvers Helmet Sponsor (limit of 10 sponsors) – $2,500
Includes Sycamore Sponsor benefits and a game-size helmet signed by Sycamore Football Head CoachShort Mallory
In addition, two non-golf options are available for those wishing to participate in the day.
Lunch only – $50
Cocktail crafts (starting at 9:30am) – $60
Including lunch, gift, drinks and craft class
For more information, please contact the director of football affairsAdam Dennisonat 812.237.4074 or via email at Adam.Dennison@indstate.edu.
Follow the Sycamores
For the latest information on Sycamore Football, visit GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media includingTwitter,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from bothApp Storeand theGoogle Play Store.
|
Sources
2/ https://gosycamores.com/news/2023/3/28/registration-open-for-2023-sycamore-football-golf-outing.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Dumb phones are on the rise in the US as Gen Z limits screen time
- American actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident
- RADAR Raises $50 Million, Prepares to Bring Inventory Tracking Technology to American Eagle Stores — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- No. 10 Terps Top No. 17 Princeton 15-11 in final non-conference game
- 6 Trending Spring Dresses on Amazon, All Under $50
- Notes on the Road: Chapter 1
- Do not miss the day of bin during Easter
- British-Nigerian actor John Boyega hopes latest ‘Breaking’ film will spark conversation
- SAP Labs India and MSRIT join forces for innovation and research
- UK calls on all parties to end conflict and human suffering in DRC: UK statement to Security Council
- No More Hollywood Movies About Hollywood Movies
- DeBrusk adds wink to shootout; Red Wings draft status is improving