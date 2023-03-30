DeBrusk adds wink to shootout; Red Wings draft status is improving





Losing has its perks in the NHL. The Red Wings’ final struggles have dropped them to 25th in the standings. If they stay there and no team is ahead of them in the lottery, they would own the eighth pick in this summer’s NHL draft. They had the eighth pick in last season’s draft and claimed Marco Kasper. This season’s draft class would be stronger than last season’s class. If Detroit stays in 25th place, they also have a 6% chance of winning the lottery moving into No. 1 and a 6.4% chance of staying at No. 2. 8 and 30% chance of falling back to number 9. As Red Wings fans know, the franchise has historically been unlucky in the lottery. Moreover, the final position is far from fixed. The Red Wings have ten games left to play and are just three points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers and four points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes. Both teams are playing better than the Red Wings. Detroit’s draft status could improve even more. Carter Mazur watch Several reports say the Detroit Red Wings are moving toward the signing of 2021 draft pick Carter Mazur. He is coming off the sophomore season with 22 goals in Denver. He plays belligerently and has been compared to Tyler Bertuzzi. Red Wings in case you missed it William Wallinder will help his development by playing some games for the Grand Rapids Griffins this season. It is still unclear how long Ville Husso will be sidelined with an injury. Can Marco Kasper be in the Red Wings selection next season? He seems to believe he has a chance. The next Red Wings game The Red Wings (31-32-9) play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. The Red Wings have lost 12 of their last 15 games. Hockey Now Network Boston: Jake DeBrusk adds a wink to his shootout routine. Boston Bruins. Colorado: Avalanche can decide their own destiny if they defeat the Minnesota Wild Wednesday in an important Central Division game. Colorado avalanche. Florida: Panthers Suffer a Costly Loss for Ottawa Senators. The Panthers’ playoff hopes are sliding down. The Senators’ victory helps Detroit’s draft status. Florida Panthers. Montreal: Denis Gurianov’s gamble pays off Canadians from Montreal. Philadelphia: The Flyers youth movement is gaining momentum as they sign a new potential defenseman. Philadelphia fliers. Pittsburgh: Detroit native Jeff Petry will be a gametime decision when the Penguins play in Detroit on Tuesday night. San Jose: Former Harvard player Henry Thrun is set to make his NHL debut. San Jose sharks. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

