No. 10 Terps Top No. 17 Princeton 15-11 in final non-conference game





Next game: Michigan 4/2/2023 | 12:00 am Big Ten Network April 02 (Sun) / 12:00 PM Michigan COLLEGE PARK, MD — No. 10Maryland scored 12 goals in the first half and then never looked back, beating No. 17 Princeton 15-11 in the final non-conference game of the season. The victory over the Tigers marked the sixth straight victory for the Terps. “Princeton came out and fought us in the second half,” head coach said Kathy Reese . “I liked the way we played in the first half, I didn’t like the second half. Good win, Princeton is a tough team. It was great for us to come away with a win, especially at this point of the contest.” season when we’re done with our non-conference play.” The trio of Libby May , Eloise Clevenger And Hannah Leubecker led the way for the Terps, as they scored a combined 12 goals and 17 total points. Cori Edmondson continued her strong game with two goals. Shaylan Ahearn added a goal, an assist and two ties. Abbie Bosco was huge for the Terps on defense, doing a little bit of everything to finish with a streak of six tie checks, five ground balls, and a season-high four induced turnovers. Emily Sterling finished with 15 saves in another strong performance in the cage, tying her season high. Abort the action The Terps scored five of the game’s first six goals en route to a 6–4 lead after the first quarter. May secured her hat-trick with 53 seconds left in the period.

Maryland scored its first five goals of the period to lead 12–5 going into halftime. Leubecker’s goal on assist from Elise Clevenger scored her third hat-trick in the last four games.

The defense came out in the third quarter as each side only scored two goals apiece. Sterling made five saves in the frame for the Terps.

Princeton scored four runs in the fourth, but Maryland’s defense kept them from getting closer than four goals as time expired in the game. Terps on the career cards Ahearn holds steady in fourth place in his career draw with 266 in her career. Next on the list is Lizzie Colson, who had 324 from 2017-21. The all-time record for draw checks is held by Taylor Cummings, who had 509 from 2013-16.

in her career. Next on the list is Lizzie Colson, who had 324 from 2017-21. The all-time record for draw checks is held by Taylor Cummings, who had 509 from 2013-16. Emily Sterling remained eighth in career saves with 15 in the game. She now has 412. Next up is Alexis Venechanos, who had 446 from 2000-03. The all-time record is held by Alex Kahoe, who had 968 between 1997 and 2000. Multi-Terps Update Clevenger (three goals and four assists) now has nine multi-point, eight multi-assist and four multi-goal appearances in 12 games this season. In her career, she has played 26 multi-point, 18 multi-assist, and 16 multi-goal games.

May (season high with six goals) had her ninth multi-point game this season, her eighth multi-goal game and sixth hat-trick in 12 games. In her career, she now has 42 multi-point games, 38 multi-goal games and 24 hat-tricks in 56 career games.

Leubecker (three goals, one assist) had her ninth multi-point game and eighth multi-goal game in 10 games. In her career, she now has 41 multi-point games and 39 multi-goal games, all in 55 career games.

In her first season, Edmondson (three goals) has scored multiple points in each of her last seven multi-goal games and hat-tricks in the previous six games.

and hat-tricks in the previous six games. Ahearn (one goal, one assist) recorded her fifth straight game with several points and her sixth overall this season. Numbers to know 6: Maryland has now won six consecutive games.

7: Edmondson has 21 goals and 24 points in her last six games.

Edmondson has 21 goals and 24 points in her last six games. 17: The total number of points Maryland’s starting assault unit opted out of May, Leubecker, and Clevenger. Next one Maryland continues its four-game homestand when it hosts No. 14 Michigan on Sunday, April 2 at noon. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/3/29/womens-lacrosse-wlax-princeton-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related