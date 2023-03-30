Sports
Sycamores Drop Pair on Wednesday in Illinois
URBANA, sick. Indiana State softball fell in both games of a doubleheader against Illinois at Eichelberger Field on Wednesday-evening.
The Sycamores (17-14) lost game one 3-1 and took a 6-0 loss in game two of the Fighting Illini (21-12) who now lead the all-time series 13-2 over Indiana State.
Game one
In what was a low-scoring affair, neither team would get on the board until the fourth inning, when Illinois scored three runs on four hits. Lexi Benkowho started in the circle for the Sycamores, was replaced after 3.1 innings by Hailey Griffin. With only one out in the frame, Griffin got an error out and a flyout that stranded two runners and limited the damage to three runs.
Griffin completed a scoreless inning in the fifth to keep it at 3-0.
Indiana State would make a dent in the lead in the top of the sixth, making it 3-1 thanks to a Isabella Henning RBI single that scored Abbie Chipps. Chipps reached on a single that broke a no-hit bid for Illinois starter Sydney Sickels. Hailey Griffin continued her strong relief in the bottom half and put the Illini back in order.
Cassie Thomerson And Maeve McDonough reached with two-out singles in the top of the seventh, but Illinois would come out of trouble to secure a 3–1 win in game one of the doubleheader.
Benko took the loss for ISU, dropping to 8-4 this season. She gave up three runs on five hits and struckout three batters. Her start was the 66e of her career, which placed her in the top-10 for circle starts at Indiana State. She also moved into eighth all-time in program history with 228 strikeouts.
Griffin’s final line was 2.2 innings in relief, allowing no baserunner in her outing.
Indiana State and Illinois both finished with five hits for the game.
Game two
Indiana state entree Lauren Sackett put the Illini in order in the first and picked up her first strikeout from the nightcap.
Illinois would strike first in the game, hitting a solo home run to right-center to take a 1-0 lead. Sackett got her second strikeout and retired the side.
In the bottom of the third, the Fighting Illini added another run with an RBI-single to go up 2-0.
The Sycamores were held hitless until the fifth inning for the second game in a row. Similar to game one, Abbie Chipps ended Illini’s bid for a no-hitter when she reached on a bunt-single. After an opening single in the bottom half of the frame, Lauren Sackett was replaced by Cassie Newbanks. Illinois would score two runs in the inning on a pair of RBI doubles to go up 4-0.
After a scoreless top 6th for Indiana State, Illinois would extend their lead in the bottom half by scoring a pair of runs to extend their lead to 6-0. Cassie Newbanks got her third strikeout of the night to bring the Sycamores to the plate for a chance to rally.
The Fighting Illini would close their doubleheader sweep in the seventh, laying down ISU to win 6-0.
Lauren Sackett drops to 3-4 on the season with the loss. She struckout four Illini batters in four innings. Indiana State finished with two hits, singles by Abbie Chipps And Kennedy shadow.
Next one
Indiana State heads to Carbondale, Illinois this weekend for a three-game MVC series in Southern Illinois, beginning Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. ET.
Be sure to visit for the latest information on Sycamore SoftballGoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media includingTwitter,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube.
– #March on –
|
