Softball loses 10-7 at Iona





Next game: Dartmouth 31-03-2023 | 12:30 p.m Mar. 31 (Fri) / 12:30 p.m Dartmouth NEW ROCHELLE, NY Columbia jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Iona slowly crept back to take the lead and win Wednesday afternoon at Donald E. Walsh Field. The Lions drop to 7-14 overall this season with a 3-3 in Ivy League play. Columbia got off to a good start with a five-run first inning. Senior Megan Ryono hit a double down the third baseline to open the inning and set the tone. Junior Jade Hill then hit an RBI single to left field that scored Ryono for the first run of the frame. Hill advanced to third base on a flyout and sophomore Cami Neal walked and put two Lions on the field with one out. Neal then stole second base and advanced to third on a catcher’s error that enabled Hill to score. First year Savanna Messner then walked and she stole second base. Senior Daniel Mandichak brought home another run when she hit an RBI single to left field that scored Neal. Messner advanced to third base, then scored on a Hunter Travers ground out to second base. Mandichak moved into second on the game before scoring the fifth run of the frame on a Georgia Corey RBI double to center left. Iona responded with a two-spot in the bottom of the first inning to narrow Columbia’s lead. A two-run homer off Jamie Sheeran’s bat led to the Iona offense. The Lions added two more runs in the top of the third. Messner led off the inning with a single through the middle. She then moved to second place on a sacrifice bunt by Mandichak. Travers came to the plate next and bounced a ground-rule double over the outfield wall that Messner scored. With two outs and Travers on second, sophomore Maddie Souza hit an RBI single to left center that brought home Travers for the team’s seventh run of the game. Iona’s offense took the lead in the bottom of the third. A three-run shot to center left highlighted the frame as Sheeran launched her second homer of the afternoon. The Gaels added another third spot in the fourth to take the lead for good. Iona capitalized with three runs on five hits. Iona scored two more runs in the fifth to seal the win. Jessica Chilcott launched the third home run of the afternoon in the fifth inning. Travers and Corey finished the game with multi-hit performances. Travers went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Corey also finished 2-for-4 at the plate. She had a double and an RBI. Ryono also doubled, as she went 1-for-3 in the game. Sophomore right-handed Jordan Hill (4-7) was charged for the loss, as she gave up three runs on four hits in 1.0 at bat. Freshman right-handed Sarah Michami got the start in the circle and threw 2.0 innings. She gave up five earned runs on five hits. Freshman left-hander Charlotte Laidler and junior right-hander Rachel Reyes also appeared in the circle. Laidler fired 1.2 innings and gave up two runs on two hits. Reyes threw 1.1 innings and gave up no hits or runs. NEXT ONE The Lions return to action this weekend with an Ivy League home game against Dartmouth. The originally scheduled Saturday doubleheader has been moved to Friday, starting at 12:30 PM. The series concludes with a first toss on Sunday at 12:30 PM. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Softball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsSoftball), Instagram (@culionssoftball) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaSoftball).

