Women’s Golf wins Anuenue Spring Break Classic





LAHAINA, Hawaii Pepperdine’s women’s golf team shot 18-under over three rounds at K’anapli Golf Course to win the Anuenue Spring Break Classic by beating Denver by 7 strokes. It is the team’s third tournament victory during the 2022-23 season. “Coach Rich and I are very proud of how the team has been fighting from behind over the past two days,” said head coach Laurie Gibbs . “Happy to start four consecutive tournaments with a win.” On the 6,013-yard par-72 course, the Waves had a score of 846 in three rounds (284-277-285), which ranks third in the all-time Pepperdine golf record books for the lowest 54-hole score. which had not been achieved since 2011. Senior Reese Guzman and junior Leo Higo tied for fifth to lead the waves, with a 7-under shot each. Guzman had a career-low 67 in the second round, while Higo shot under par in each of the three rounds for the first time in her career with a pair of 69s in the opening rounds and a 71 in the third round. In addition to leading the Pioneers, Pepperdine defeated UCLA by 8 strokes, as well as other WCC schools BYU (6e), San Francisco (8e), Santa Clara (9e) and Gonzaga (10e). Bruin Zoe Campos won the individual title from 80 golfers and 14 teams competed in the tournament. PLAYER SCORES Senior Reese Guzman (Kahului, Hawai’i) split for 5 e with a score of 209 (73-67-69). The 7-under is a career low and she also achieved her second-best career finish. She recorded six birdies in the final round and 13 overall, placing her third among the tournament participants.

Junior Leo Higo (Gold Coast, Australia) tied for 5th place with a three-round total of 209 (69-69-71). She made four birdies in the final round and shot for par on 39 holes throughout the tournament.

freshman Yingzhi Zhu (Nanjing, China) tied for 21st place with a score of 218 (70-69-79). Her 3-under 69 in the second round was a career high.

Junior Kaliya Romero (San Jose, California) shot 3-under on the final day to move up 28 spots and finish tied for 28th with a three-round score of 220 (74-77-69).

sophomore Lauren Gomez (Murrieta, California) tied for 28th place with a 220 (72-72-76). She collected eight birdies and scored the 9 hole in the second round.

sophomore Ka Yee Kwok (Tianjin, China) finished 79th with a final score of 257 (83-91-83). She nobility the 3rd hole in the third round. NEXT ONE From April 3-5, the Waves head to Napa, California to compete in the Chevron Silverado Showdown hosted by the University of Colorado. THE NUMBERS

Team standings: 1. Pepperdine 846;2. Denver 853; 3.UCLA 854; 4. Kal Poly 861; 5. Tulane 865; 6.BYU 869; 7. State of New Mexico 873; 8.San Francisco 875; 9. Santa Clara 893; 10. Gonzaga 895; 11.UC Davis 895; 12. Boise State 904; 13. Seattle 911; 14.Hawaii 913. individual leaders:1. Zoë Campos (UCLA) 204; 2. Carla Bernat (Tulane) 206; 3. Alyson Bean (Denver) 207; 4. Sadie Englemann (Stanford) 208; T5. Reese Guzman (Pepperdine) 209; T5. Leo Higo (Pepperdine) 209; 7. Riana Mission (San Francisco) 211; 8.Nicole Neale (Cal Poly) 212; T9. Allysha Mae Matea (BYU) 213; T9. Chamomile Dimayuga (Cal Poly) 213.

