



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama’s track and field teams will compete in four meetings across three time zones in what will be the busiest weekend of the Crimson Tide’s regular season. The weekend will primarily feature representation at one of the most elite, regular season gatherings in the country, the Texas Relays, as well as a distance contingent at the Florida Relays. Alabama will also race on the west coast, like Jacob Wiggers will compete in the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco, California, followed by Victor Kiprop at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California. The Crimson Tide kicks off Thursday morning at 11 a.m. CT in Austin, Texas, in the women’s hammer throw with the Alabama duo of Samantha Kunza And Chelsea pride . Wiggers follows the example of the 10,000 meters on the Mile Fanelli Track Classic at 12:45 p.m. The Tide rounds out competition in the prelims of the men’s 400 meter hurdles on Thursday (5 p.m. | Chris Robinson , Clayton elder ) at the Texas Relays, followed by the women’s javelin throw at 5:15 p.m Hailey Poole . Alabama will begin the women’s hammer throw on Thursday morning, starting at 11 a.m. CT, followed by a 5 p.m. track start in the men’s 400-meter hurdles prelims. The Tide closes the first day at 5:15 PM in the women’s javelin throw.

The women travel to Austin, Texas with 10 athletes, while the men’s travel list is 11 strong

Austin, Texas, will also serve as the host city for the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships June 7-10 Alabama opens the first day of competition at 10:55 a.m. CT Friday morning (March 31) in the men’s 4×800-meter relay

The Tide travel list lists five women and 17 men in the Sunshine State Stanford invitees In California, Victor Kiprop will run the 10,000 meters Friday night at 11:44 PM CT Mike Fanelli Track Classic Jacob Wiggers races Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m. CT, also in the 10,000-meter run in San Francisco Last timeout Alabama approaches its opening weekend for the outdoor season, meeting four wins and 20 top-10 finishes at the Bulldog Relays

DeMarco lemons started the competition victorious in the discus throw after launching a run of 54.07 meters (177’4″) on his final attempt to secure victory by more than a foot

Milan Fields, Amari Brown, Na'Taja Ballard And Grace of the heart ran away with the 4x100m relay, clocking 44.61 to win the event

The 4x100m squad also competed individually in the 100m sprint where they all finished in the top six as Brown won the event via a personal best time of 11:30.

On the side of men, Jekova’s Rhetta followed suit and also placed first in the 100-meter dash to secure the event sweep for the Crimson Tide with a personal best of his own performance of 10.19 Follow AlabamaTrack on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest information on the team. General sports news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook. UA

