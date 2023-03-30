Cricket: cruise Rwanda, win Cameroon





Reigning champions Rwanda continued their title defense at the NCF Women’s T20i tournament in Lagos by claiming their second win on Wednesday with a five-wicket win over Sierra Leone, The PUNCH reports. Sierra Leone defeated Ghana in a thrilling match on Tuesday and entered the game with confidence and won the coin toss. Captain Fatmata Parkinson elected to bat first but the Ladies Patriots were limited to 56 runs all out in 19.1 overs. The Rwandans barely broke a sweat chasing the score, with 57 runs for the loss of five wickets in 9.1 overs to clinch their second win of the tournament. The victory follows their comprehensive 117-run victory over Ghana on the opening day, when Sarah Uwera hit the first 50 of this year’s tournament. Rwanda’s next match is another light test against Cameroon on Friday afternoon, before they try their hand at hosts Nigeria’s Female Yellow Greens on Saturday. Sierra Leone now has just one win from three games and will battle for a third-place finish in the playoffs against Cameroon on Saturday. In the second game of the day, Cameroon recorded their first ever victory of the tournament with a 39-run victory over Ghana. Cameroon won the toss and elected to bat first, and they produced a late wave to record the tournament’s second-highest score to date with 95 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Ghana were limited to a total of 56 runs all-out in 12.2 overs in the second innings as the Cameroonians finally made their mark.

All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior express written permission of PUNCH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/cricket-rwanda-cruise-cameroon-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related