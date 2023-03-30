Baseball beats Monmouth on record day





Next game: Cornell 4/1/2023 | 11:30 Apr 01 (Sat) / 11:30am Cornell NEW YORK Columbia baseball defeated Monmouth, 23-11, on Wednesday from Robertson Field at Satow Stadium. The Lions set a new program record for hits in a game with 26, breaking the previous record of 24 set on April 11, 2010 against Harvard. Columbia also tied its single-game record with six home runs, last done on April 22, 2015 against Fordham. A NEW PROGRAM RECORD FOR HITS IN A GAME Griffin Palfrey beats our 25th hit of the game and shatters the previous record from 2010! @NCAA Baseball https://t.co/ohMrVvmruZ

https://t.co/yYeEonKKaP#RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/E7beqWJJ4b Columbia Baseball (@CULionsBaseball) March 29, 2023 Columbia hit five home runs in the first five innings of Wednesday’s game. All nine of Columbia’s starters recorded a hit, RBI and run. Columbia (10-10, 2-1) goes to .500 for the first time this season and Monmouth drops to 9-12. Seth Dardar had a career-high five hits on the day and drove in three runs. Griffin Palfrey And Andy Blake each add up four hits while Hayden Schott And Colleagues each had three hits. Blake finished a single shy of the cycle. Weston Eberley had a team-high four RBIs and Jack Kal hit his first career home run. Thomas Santana pitched 3.1 innings and struckout four batters, earning his first career win. Cameron Hubble , Sam Miller , Evan Kleinhans And Also Val all posted goalless outings. Monmouth put on three runs before Columbia got to bat. Lion appetizer Hunter Edwards three walks, including two with the bases loaded, for the Hawks’ first two runs of the day. Aidan Bretschneider then grounded to first base to bring in the third run of the inning. The Lions reacted quickly in the bottom of the first inning and tied the game with three runs. Palfrey led off with a home run to center. Blake entered on a wild pitch, then Fellows doubled to bring in Schott and tie the game. A four-spot by Monmouth in the top of the second gave the Hawks a 7-3 lead. Phil Stahl hit a three-run home run off Santana to end the inning. The Lions were not long behind. Columbia rattled off nine straight runs in the second and third inning to take a 12-7 lead. Kail hit a home run over the high wall in the middle and later in the second inning, Eberly went deep to drive in two runs. In the third inning, Columbia exploded to six runs. After a walk, hit batter and a grounder to bring in the first three runs of the inning, Dardar and Lazits both doubled to give the Lions that five-run advantage. The Hawks scored four runs in the fifth inning to bring Columbia’s lead within one. Monmouth put together two extra-base hits, including a solo home run by Andrew Schmid. The Lions erased the four points in the bottom half by scoring four of their own to extend the lead to 16-11. Columbia scored its last seven runs in a row, including six in the bottom of the seventh. Blake had a 2-RBI triple, then Schott hit home. Pat Wade put the finishing touches to his second at bat of the season, launching a pinch-hit, three-run home run. It was the first of his career. The Lions return to action against Cornell on Saturday at home. The first pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 11:30 AM For the latest Columbia baseball news, follow @CULionsBaseball on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

