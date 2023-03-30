Sports
Halverstown – The cricket club reviving sporting tradition in Kildare
It’s strange to say that one of the biggest sports in the world isn’t getting the recognition it might deserve in Europe. Even closer to home, cricket may not be recognized as the sporting giant it is, despite the game’s deep history on our soil in Ireland and across the water to Britain.
Kildare once had as many as 27 county cricket clubs dating back to the 1920s, it now has three. After a major dip over the years, it can now call itself a growing sport in the province with the expansion of its clubs.
One such club is Halverstown Cricket Club, just a stone’s throw from the town of Kilcullen. The club’s founding history dates back to 1885 and coincides with the release of Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in the United States.
Like Twain’s daring young character, Halverstown has put his wicket in many venues, the first being in Old Kilcullen. Despite the occasional change of location, it was never far from its spiritual home and is now located on the picturesque banks of the River Liffey in Halverstown thanks to the Beaumont family.
Halverstown is the oldest cricket club outside Dublin still active on the Emerald Isle. It also boasts the oldest player in Cricket Leinster with decades long member Des Drumm still playing regularly for the club at the age of 74.
Des, who has worked as a spin bowler for much of his career, remembered his favorite moment from his time at Haverstown, being bat-in-hand in a game with England’s White City.
“I consider myself a spinner, the ball doesn’t always agree,” laughed Des.
Usually he wasn’t called up to bat until later in the day, but one day he was pushed to the top of the league table by his captain and had to adapt immediately. As it turned out, his efforts were praised by a cricketing legend and cultural icon.
He recalled, “I hit pretty good, I hit out to the end. I didn’t score many points, but I kept myself in the game and persevered. We deserved a draw against White City. During the game their president arrived and as I walked away after the game he said ‘well beat young man’ and shook my hand… that was probably my best memory, him shaking my hand.’
White City’s president was Basil D’Oliveira, a great and revolutionary figure in sports history. D’Oliveira was born in Cape Town, but after emigrating in his twenties, was selected for an England cricket team tour of South Africa.
The then South African Prime Minister considered D’Oliveira’s inclusion unacceptable at the time due to his ethnicity, and the tour was cancelled. South Africa was banned from Test cricket for 22 years and this event known as The D’Oliveira Affair was seen as a turning point in South Africa’s sporting boycott of apartheid.
Halverstown’s sporting history stretches far and wide and that cricketing multiculturalism that may be historically linked to D’Oliveira can now be seen at the club with a wide range of nationalities and ethnicities playing for their three teams.
Club secretary Stuart Conroy said: “You will see every type of nationality at the club including Indian, Pakistani, Australian and Irish and English.”
“It’s a great mix of different people and one thing we’ve noticed is that, especially with the Asian guys who have come to the club, they’re surprised by how well everyone gets along.
“Cliques can form in some clubs in Dublin and some players don’t fit into that group. That’s partly why we let so many people come to us, so they can come here and not have to think about or take into account with their nationality and identity, they just want to come up and play cricket.”
The welcoming nature of the organization and its inclusiveness is one of the club’s triumphs in its history. The team’s success on the pitch has varied over the years with accolades scattered throughout history, from league championships in 2017 to a Midlands Cup win dating back to 1980.
The wins are a focus of any club with a competitive architecture, but the honors for the senior members encourage a next generation of cricketers to come through.
Halverstown plans to establish a junior team starting at U11s in the near future to build on their recent work in bringing the sport to schools across the country. This will be added to their three senior teams, which include a first, second and social team, the latter of which will be for novices, younger members or those who are older or retired.
“We visited local schools and gave them some coaching and a chance to play cricket. They loved it. Especially the girls who might prefer a sport that’s more skill-based and without physical contact, so we’d like to build on that,” Stuart said.
In parents and older people outside the game of cricket, there is a perceived difficulty with cricket over the complex rules and understanding them. However, younger generations are enthusiastic about the game because of the simplicity of the aim in hitting a ball and scoring points. The style of the game is full of fun and filled with the improvement of essential motor skills that children need to learn.
Halverstown’s next big plans are to get Irish cricket star Kevin O’Brien to the club. O’Brien is really the name that could be produced if you were to ask someone on the street for an Irish cricketer. O’Brien holds the world record for scoring the fastest century (100 runs) ever in 50-over World Cup. And it’s that punch that Halverstown hopes to pick up on from the star.
“We want him to do some coaching, especially around hitting, because that’s what wins games and we’ve struggled with that over the last few years. If you can bring in someone who is one of the few people in the history of cricket centuries in all international formats, that’s incredible. And that brand awareness would be great for the club,” Stuart explains.
Both Stuart and Des encourage all ages and abilities to come down and check out the incredible facilities and try their hand at cricket in Halverstown. More information about joining the club can be found on their website HERE.
