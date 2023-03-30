Despite strong efforts, Lehigh falls 15-14 to No. 13 Army





Next game: at Bucknell 4/1/2023 | 1:00 pm April 01 (Sat) / 1:00 PM bee Bucknell History BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team played a third straight opponent and suffered a heartbreaking 15-14 loss to No. 13 Army in the Ulrich Sports Complex, despite a hard-fought battle. The Mountain Hawks are 64 (1-3 PL) and the Army remain undefeated at 10-0 (4-0 PL). Olivia Megger opened the scoring for Lehigh and Army answered a minute later. From there, the Mountain Hawks took control and scored the next six goals. Senior Cassie Martin connected on goal to put Lehigh up 2-1, and Katya Carnevale scored five consecutive goals to give Lehigh a 7–1 lead after fifteen minutes of play. In the second quarter, Army put Lindsey Serafine in net after Army’s Lacey Bartholomay made one save in the first quarter and allowed seven goals. Kathleen Sulllivan stopped Lehigh’s run with 12:52 left in the second quarter. The Black Knights held Lehigh scoreless in the second quarter as they went on a 5-0 run to cut Lehigh’s lead to 7-6 at halftime. The next 30 minutes would be a back and forth battle. Gabby Schneider opened the third quarter by scoring on a shot from free position, but Army would score the next three goals. The Black Knights took their first lead of the game with 4:01 left in the third quarter, but Lehigh would score the next two goals to take a 10–9 lead heading into the final frame. The Army went up by three goals with 3:40 left in the game, and it looked like the Black Knights would run away with the game, but Lehigh didn’t go down without a fight. Marte scored two consecutive goals to bring Lehigh within 15-14 with 1:12 left to play. Lehigh won the ensuing tie and had three shots in the final 40 seconds of the game, but the Mountain Hawks were unable to get rid of the tying run. The Black Knights had a 24-9 lead going into the tie, including a 20-4 lead over the last three quarters after Lehigh extended his lead from 7-1. junior goalkeeper Hayley hunt totaled 13 saves on 38 shots. Lehigh had 26 shots.

Serafine finished with three saves for the Black Knights. Carnevale led the way for Lehigh with six goals. Marte and Memeger both added hat tricks for the Mountain Hawks. Schneider had one goal and two assists. With her final assist of the game, Schneider tied the program record for career assists (105) held by Allison LaBeau ’17. Marte added a team-best four tie while Emma Eberhardt had four assists and two draw controls. Brigid Duffy scored five goals and an assist for Army, while Julia Gorajek scored four goals. The Mountain Hawks return to action on April 1 against Bucknell in Lewisburg, Pa. Opening draw is scheduled for 1pm Like Lehigh Women’s Lacrosse op Facebook and continued Twitter And Instagram for exclusive content, team updates and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehighsports.com/news/2023/3/29/womens-lacrosse-despite-strong-effort-lehigh-falls-15-14-to-no-13-army.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related