IPL 2023 on TV in UK | Indian Premier League cricket schedule





Reigning champion Gujarat Titans will be determined to build up steam after clinching their first title in 2022. England international Sam Curran enters the tournament as the star with the highest prize, worth 1.85 million. Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer are all among the 15 English stars taking part in this year’s IPL. Fans around the world will be excited to see their heroes back in short action with another major tournament in store. RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the IPL 2023 on TV, including how to watch the sport on TV and live stream. How to Watch IPL on TV and Live Stream You can watch IPL games live DAZN or Sky Sports in 2023, giving UK viewers more choice than ever before. All matches are available through a standard DAZN Membership what just costs 9.99 per month for an annual subscription. Or you can sign up for one only one month only. Fans can also tune into Sky Sports Cricket for just a few hours 18 a month or more channels for 25 per month. If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament NOW. You can one Day Membership for 11.99 or one Monthly Membership for 33.99, all without a subscription. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. IPL 2023 TV Schedule All UK time. All matches shown on DAZN And Sky Sports. Friday March 31 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Ahmedabad) Saturday April 1 Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Mohali) Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Lucknow) Sunday April 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (11am, Hyderabad) Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Bengaluru) Monday April 3 Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Chennai) Tuesday April 4 Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Delhi) Wednesday April 5 Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (3pm, Guwahati) Thursday April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Kolkata) Friday April 7 Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Lucknow) Saturday April 8 Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (11am, Guwahati) Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Mumbai) Sunday April 9 Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Ahmedabad) Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (3pm, Hyderabad) Monday April 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Bengaluru) Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Delhi) Wednesday April 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Chennai) Thursday April 13 Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Mohali) Friday April 14 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3PM, Kolkata) Saturday April 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals (11am, Bengaluru) Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (3pm, Lucknow) Sunday April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (11am, Mumbai) Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Ahmedabad) Monday April 17 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Bengaluru) Tuesday April 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Hyderabad) Wednesday April 19 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Jaipur) Thursday April 20 Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore (11am, Mohali) Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Delhi) Friday April 21 Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Chennai) Saturday April 22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans (11am, Lucknow) Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (3pm, Mumbai) Sunday April 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals (11am, Bengaluru) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Kolkata) Monday April 24 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Hyderabad) Tuesday April 25 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (3pm, Ahmedabad) Wednesday April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Bengaluru) Thursday April 27 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm, Jaipur) Friday April 28 Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Mohali) Saturday April 29 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (11am, Kolkata) Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Delhi) Sunday April 30 Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (11am, Chennai) Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Mumbai) Monday May 1 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Lucknow) Tuesday May 2 Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Ahmedabad) Wednesday May 3 Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Mohali) Thursday May 4 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (11am, Lucknow) Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Hyderabad) Friday May 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (3pm, Jaipur) Saturday May 6 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (11am, Chennai) Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Delhi) Sunday May 7 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Ahmedabad) Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Jaipur) Monday May 8 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (3pm, Kolkata) Tuesday May 9 Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Mumbai) Wednesday May 10 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (3pm, Chennai) Thursday, May 11 Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Kolkata) Friday May 12 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (3pm, Mumbai) Saturday May 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants (11am, Hyderabad) Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings (3pm, Delhi) Sunday May 14 Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (11am, Jaipur) Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm, Chennai) Monday May 15 Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm, Ahmedabad) Tuesday May 16 Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians (3pm, Lucknow) Wednesday May 17 Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (3pm, Dharamshala) Thursday, May 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm, Hyderabad) Friday May 19 Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm, Dharamshala) Saturday May 20 Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (11am, Delhi) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (3pm, Kolkata) Sunday May 21 Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am, Mumbai) Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans (3pm, Bengaluru) 