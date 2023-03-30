Sports
Softball explodes for 28 runs in Sweep of Cobleskill
SCHENECTADY, NY The Union College softball team’s offense exploded, scoring 28 runs in a two-game sweep of SUNY Cobleskill on their home opener of Alexander Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Dutch women saw 11 batters register an RBI in game one’s 17-0 win and the most runs scored in a win since 2008. In game two, Union defeated Cobleskill 11-3 to pick up two wins.
Seniors Olivia Valerie And Karson Saunders each hit a home run in the win and they combined for 7-9 with 12 RBIs. Valery went 3-4 in the two games with 7 RBIs, a home run and a double. Saunders, on the other hand, went 4-5 with 5 RBIs, a home run, and 5 runs scored.
Game One: Union 17, Cobleskill 0 (5 turns)
After a fast top half of the first for seniors Amanda GarnetUnion (3-7) took an early lead in the bottom of the first. Classmate Tara Hartnett pulled a walk to open the frame and senior Anna Zdunczyks sacrifice bunt moved Hartnett into second place. Saunders was the first to reach a passed ball on a strikeout. Valery then hit a three-run home run to left field to give Union a 3–0 lead.
The grenade and white blew open the game in the bottom of the third inning, scoring eight runs on eight hits, including batting around the bat. Zdunzyk led off the action with a double to center, Saunders then hit a 2-run shot over the left field batting cage to give Union a 5-0 lead. Valery and freshmen Ellie Winstringer ran while sophomore Nahnny Sobetzko loaded the bases with a single. Granato helped her own cause in the circle with a single to left field, scoring Valery and Wintringer. sophomore Melody Chapel singled in Sobetzko. Hartnett doubled down the line and Granato scored. Zdunczyk then singled to score Kappel and Saunders singled to score Hartnett. Union 11-0 after three innings of play.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Dutch women added six more runs to lead 17-0 after four innings of play. After sophomore Casey Walsh was hit by a pitch, classmate Riley Callahan selected the middle. Tatum Perkins then doubled down the left field line to score Walsh. Kappel singled through the middle and scored Callahan for her second RBI of the afternoon.
First year Elizabeth Werner singled up the middle and Perkins scored from third. Classmate Riley Jahnle walked and loaded the bases in the fourth inning. sophomore Autumn Duff singled down the left field-line to score Kappel. Senior Hannah Mitchell singled into center field and Werner scored. Walsh then scored Jahnle on a groundout as the inning ended.
The Fighting Tigers didn’t score in the top of the fifth inning as Union won 17-0 in five innings. Granato (1-3) earned her first win of the season by pitching four shutout innings, holding out six and walking three. Callahan came on for relief in the fifth inning and struckout one batter, while giving up one basehit in one inning.
Game Two: Union 11, Cobleskill 3 (5 turns)
In game 2, the Fighting Tigers (2-8) took an early 1-0 lead on a single to the left. Union regained the lead with a three-pointer in the first inning. After Hartnett singled and Callahan walked, Saunders batted and batted past the shortstop and Hartnett scored from second down. Valery then hit and doubled down the left field line and scored both Callahan and Saunders to give Union a 3–1 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Union scored four more runs. Back-to-back walks through Hartnett and Callahan put Saunders back to bat. She singled in Hartnett from second base to extend the lead. Valery walked to load the bases. Wintringer scored Callahan with a sac-fly to the left fielder. Sobetzko singled in Saunders and Valery to give Union a 7-1 lead.
Cobleskill earned one run back on a double of his own to cut the lead to 7-2. Union added three more runs in the third inning on two hits. Valery singled to score Hartnett and Callahan. Wintringer singled to bring in Saunders to make it 10-2.
The Fighting Tigers scored their third run of the game on a double to left. In the bottom of the fifth, Union scored its 11th run on two walks and a single. Werner walked in the last run of the game to give Union an 11–3 victory over Cobleskill.
Duff (2-3) earned her second victory in relief by throwing two solid innings, striking out two batters and giving up two hits. Kappel earned a no decision, threw three innings and struckout four batters.
Union (3-7) will look to continue their winning streak as they welcome Utica University to Alexander Field for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 1. Game 1 starts at 1pm.
