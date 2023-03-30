Sports
Pitch perfect: the sun will shine on the Magpies v Mullets charity cricket match
Sona Taumalolo will enter the field with a different code in Napier on Friday. Photo NZME
The sun shines on the Napier pitch for Friday’s charity cricket match between a Magpies XI and a bunch of vets, farmers and all-round legends.
Metservice predicts sunny weather and a maximum temperature of 22C for the colorful T20 relief luminaire in Nelson Park.
Also known as the Mullets XI, the Magpies’ opposition was cobbled together by staffers from Hawkes Bay Vet Services – many of whom spent Mullet March growing out their locks to take on the footy players in the T20 competition to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.
Mullet March, a business in front, hero in the back is a campaign launched by the Mental Health Foundation, aimed at raising awareness and fundraising for mental health.
Earlier in the year, a few members of the Vet Services team volunteered to raise the iconic mullet for charity, but with everyone in the bay affected in some way by Cyclone Gabrielle, the team sought for ways to turn it into a fundraiser. to support the cyclone response.
Brendan James, Hawkes Bay’s general manager of veterinary services, said the company was excited to support Mullet March – but also to make it uniquely different and relevant to what happened in Hawkes Bay.
Our thoughts are with everyone in the region, but especially with our agricultural customers; there is a long way to go in terms of recovery. This was a great way to raise some money for the National Support Foundation and prove a slight relief to our community, James said.
Dan Somerville, commercial manager of Hawkes Bay Rugby Union, said earlier that the union would like to go a step further. Like everyone else in Hawkes Bay, our employees and the rugby community have been greatly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, with the devastation and challenges it is causing, Somerville said.
The Magpies XI features current and former players and includes a few surprises, including Sona Taumalolo, the fan favorite in the front row.
The free entry competition, which starts at 3:30 pm, is organized to raise money for the National Support Trust And Mental Health Foundation to support community recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Donations will encourage community rebuilding and recovery from the devastation across the region.
To donate head to givealittle.co.nz/cause/mullets-vs-magpies
Magpies XI
1) Andrew Horrell
2) Jason Schoenmark
3) Hugh Reed
4) Chris Eaton
5) Dan Waenga
6) Ellery Wilson
7) Sam McNicol
8) Karl Lowe
9) Relaxation zone
10) Brian Evans
11) Gareth Evans
12) Give Jason
* Trainer – Sean Davies
Mullets XI
1) Simon Marshall
2Andy Hunt
3) The Thompson House
4) Aaron Scoble
5) Matt Hilson
6) Hamish James
7) Willie White
8) James Greer
9) Patrick Crawshaw
10) Luke Wright
11) George Colin
12) Robbie Shaw
13) Tom Blakely
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
