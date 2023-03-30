Pitch perfect: the sun will shine on the Magpies v Mullets charity cricket match





Sona Taumalolo will enter the field with a different code in Napier on Friday. Photo NZME

The sun shines on the Napier pitch for Friday’s charity cricket match between a Magpies XI and a bunch of vets, farmers and all-round legends. Metservice predicts sunny weather and a maximum temperature of 22C for the colorful T20 relief luminaire in Nelson Park. Also known as the Mullets XI, the Magpies’ opposition was cobbled together by staffers from Hawkes Bay Vet Services – many of whom spent Mullet March growing out their locks to take on the footy players in the T20 competition to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Mullet March, a business in front, hero in the back is a campaign launched by the Mental Health Foundation, aimed at raising awareness and fundraising for mental health. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Earlier in the year, a few members of the Vet Services team volunteered to raise the iconic mullet for charity, but with everyone in the bay affected in some way by Cyclone Gabrielle, the team sought for ways to turn it into a fundraiser. to support the cyclone response. Brendan James, Hawkes Bay’s general manager of veterinary services, said the company was excited to support Mullet March – but also to make it uniquely different and relevant to what happened in Hawkes Bay. Our thoughts are with everyone in the region, but especially with our agricultural customers; there is a long way to go in terms of recovery. This was a great way to raise some money for the National Support Foundation and prove a slight relief to our community, James said. Dan Somerville, commercial manager of Hawkes Bay Rugby Union, said earlier that the union would like to go a step further. Like everyone else in Hawkes Bay, our employees and the rugby community have been greatly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, with the devastation and challenges it is causing, Somerville said. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. The Magpies XI features current and former players and includes a few surprises, including Sona Taumalolo, the fan favorite in the front row. The free entry competition, which starts at 3:30 pm, is organized to raise money for the National Support Trust And Mental Health Foundation to support community recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle. Donations will encourage community rebuilding and recovery from the devastation across the region. To donate head to givealittle.co.nz/cause/mullets-vs-magpies Magpies XI 1) Andrew Horrell 2) Jason Schoenmark 3) Hugh Reed 4) Chris Eaton 5) Dan Waenga Advertisement Advertise with NZME. 6) Ellery Wilson 7) Sam McNicol 8) Karl Lowe 9) Relaxation zone 10) Brian Evans 11) Gareth Evans Advertisement Advertise with NZME. 12) Give Jason * Trainer – Sean Davies Mullets XI 1) Simon Marshall 2Andy Hunt Advertisement Advertise with NZME. 3) The Thompson House 4) Aaron Scoble 5) Matt Hilson 6) Hamish James 7) Willie White 8) James Greer Advertisement Advertise with NZME. 9) Patrick Crawshaw 10) Luke Wright 11) George Colin 12) Robbie Shaw 13) Tom Blakely Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/pitch-perfect-sun-will-shine-on-magpies-v-mullets-charity-cricket-match/JBAVTPUGLRAGLALQ6NYSBOWNEY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related