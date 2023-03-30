Men’s tennis starts Pac-12 Play in the Desert

The UCLA men’s tennis team heads out this week for the start of Pac-12 play in the state of Arizona. The Bruins (8-4, 0-0 Pac-12) begin their journey Friday at Arizona’s LaNelle Robson Tennis Center, meeting the No. 18 Wildcats (15-4, 1-1) at 2PM PT. UCLA will then take over Arizona State Sunday, with the first service from Whiteman Tennis Center scheduled for 12 noon PT.

LAST TIME OFF

Three of Bruin’s freshmen recorded singles victories in UCLA’s 4–2 victory against Oklahoma State on March 25 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Freshman player Aadarsh ​​Tripathi decisively triumphed for the first time in his career. Classmates Gianluca Ballotta And Azuma Visaya and junior Stefan Leustian also racked up wins for the Bruins in their non-conference finals. The Cowboys earned the double point and Tyler Zink added a singles victory as a retirement.

UCLA USA. ARIZONA, STATE OF ARIZONA

UCLA holds a 74-2 all-time record against Arizona. The programs last met on March 28, 2021 at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center where the Wildcats won 4-1. The Bruins collected the double point without dropping a game, but Arizona stormed back to triumph in the first four completed singles games. Two of the decisions were made in three sets. The unfinished singles matches were also in third sets. Against Arizona State, UCLA is 67-4. The Bruins and Sun Devils last faced each other on March 26, 2021, when UCLA overcame a two-hour rain delay, lost a double, and lost four singles first sets to beat ASU 4-3 at Whiteman Tennis Center. Matthew Tsolakyan completed the turnaround with a three-set win. Drew Baird , Keegan Smith and Govind Nanda also triumphed for UCLA, which faced a 2-0 deficit before making its comeback. ASU took wins over Andrea Bolla and George Stoupe, but couldn’t take a third after taking the double.

EXPLORING THE WILD CATS, SUN DEVILS

Arizona is ranked #18 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and is 15-4 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play. Individually, Wildcats Jonas Ziverts (No. 45), Colton Smith (80), Nick Lagaev (91) and Herman Hoeyeraal (118) were found in the March 21 singles rankings. The couples Hoeyeraal/Ziverts (67) and Ziverts/Jay Friend (73) are on the double list. Arizona State is number 41, with an 11-6 (0-2) record. Murphy Cassone is the only Sun Devil in the singles, at number 48. The doubles tandem of Cassone and Jacob Bullard is number 77.

IN THE RANKING

A winner of five decisions in a row, all against top-50 counterparts Alexander Hoogmartens ranked number 61 in the latest ITA National Singles Rankings, announced on March 21. He is now nationally in the top 80 of every episode of the singles rankings since December 8, 2021. Hoogmartens reached a career-best No. 15 on February 8. UCLA is ranked #37 in the most recent ITA Team Rankings, released Tuesday. All rankings have been automated since February 21. The top 25 teams were previously determined through a survey of coaches.

CLINCH WATCH

Gianluca Ballotta (Yale, Pennsylvania and Portland) has three clinch wins this season to lead the Bruins. Azuma Visaya sealed the first two (Pepperdine and Hawai’i). James Revelli (vs Memphis), Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (state of Oklahoma) and Patrick Play (UC Irvine) have each posted the fourth point once a year.

BLAME IT ON THE HOOGIE

Any of Alexander Hoogmartens’ the most recent five wins have come against an opponent ranked in the top 50 of the ITA National Singles Rankings. He is 7-3 overall against nationally ranked foes during the 2022-23 season. Hoogmartens’ last four wins in singles were also in straight sets, starting when he defeated No. 43 Trey Hilderbrand of Texas A&M 6–3, 6–2 (January 13) at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in Thousand Oaks, California . the dual-match campaign features Hoogmartens No. 41 Andre Ilagan of Hawaiʻi (Jan. 20 6-4, 6-1), No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of Pepperdine (Jan. 21 6-1, 6-3) , No. 39 Pablo Alemany of Memphis (January 28, 6-1, 6-4) and No. 47 Sema Pankin of Portland (February 4, 6-4, 6-3).

HOMOARTENS HONORED BY PAC-12

Alexander Hoogmartens was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of January 16-22, the conference announced January 24. Hoogmartens emphatically defended his spot on the top singles field as the Bruins opened the dual-match portion of their season with home wins against Hawai’i and No. 19 Pepperdine. The sophomore defeated No. 41 Andre Ilagan of the Rainbow Warriors (6-4, 6-1) and No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of the Waves (6-1, 6-3), extending his 2022/23 win total relative to players increased. ranked in the ITA’s top 50 to five since the fall. Hoogmartens contributed to each of UCLA’s first two runs scored in the 4-3 win against Pepperdine, also along with Timothy Li to outlast Maxi Homberg and Eero Vasa in a tiebreak, 10-8. Court 2’s decision came after the results of the other two doubles were split. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents the second in Hoogmartens’ career and the 48th in the history of the UCLA men’s tennis program.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins participated in five tournaments before the new year, including two national events. Alexander Hoogmartens racked up seven victories in singles, including two against nationally ranked opponents. He reached the final round of the ITA Southwest Regional Championships singles event, defeating No. 46 Gustaf Strom and No. 45 Tim Zeitvogel of Pepperdine along the way. Jeffrey Fradkin And Patrick Play each took five double wins to lead the side. Fradkin and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi participated in a championship run at the UCSB Classic. Hoogmartens and Zahraj teamed up to qualify for the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 Bruins went 13-12, but their season ended right before the NCAA team tournament. UCLA passed higher-seeded Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championships, but came on the wrong side of a 4-3 decision in the last-four matchup with Washington. The Bruins have won six of their last eight games. individual, Alexander Hoogmartens became the first UCLA freshman to make the Pac-12’s All-Conference First Team since Daniel Kosakowski in 2011. Patrick Play deserved honorable mention recognition. Hoogmartens qualified for the NCAA Championships singles tournament. He racked up a team-high 14 double wins while playing alongside three different partners. Stefan Leustian led all Bruins with 19 singles wins.

WHO’S NEW?

The UCLA roster includes freshmen Gianluca Ballotta , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi , Emon van Loben Sels And Azuma Visaya . Ballotta (Lima, Peru) is ranked No. 42 in the ITF junior rankings and qualified for the singles and doubles draws at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships. Tripathi (Pleasanton, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net , partnered with van Loben Sels to win the Boys’ 16 Doubles Championship at the 2019 USTA National Level 3: Coyote Cup in Scottsdale, Ariz. Van Loben Sels, another Blue Chip talent, teamed up with Ethan Schiffman to claim the Boys’ 16 doubles title at the 2021 Easter Bowl in San Diego. Visaya, another Blue Chip prospect and the top-rated player in Hawaii, won singles and doubles championships at a number of USTA events in his home state.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Former UCLA luminaries continue to become household names in the professional ranks, with Maxime Cressy, Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald and Jean-Julien Rojer achieving notable results at the Grand Slams and on the ATP Tour. Cressy clinched his first ATP Tour championship when he defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Hall of Fame Open in Newport, RI Giron was the singles runner-up at the 2022 San Diego Open. McDonald opened 2023 by top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal in three sets at the Australian Open. Rojer secured his fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros in 2022, teaming with Marcelo Arevalo to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the final. Rojer also won the 2023 Delray Beach Open double crown alongside Arevalo in February. Cressy (37, career-high 31 in 2022), McDonald (55, career-high 48 in 2022) and Giron (71, career-high 49 in 2022) are among currently among the ATP’s top 75 singles players. Rojer is shared at number 7 on the doubles list.

