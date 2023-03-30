Avalanche signs top scorer in NCAA Jason Polin





Once again, the Colorado Avalanche dives into the undiscovered college free player pool, and once again they’ve picked one of the top players available. Jason Polin, who led the NCAA in goals this year with 30, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday. The contract of the 23-year-old defender only starts from the 2023-2024 season. However, he will join the Colorado Eagles on a trial professional contract for the rest of the season. Like many of the players targeted by the Avalanche in recent seasons, Polin is a former captain. He wore the ‘C’ at Western Michigan this season where he was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the Year. He finished the season with 47 points in 39 games and is a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker award as the best player in college hockey. NCAA signings are never certain (see: Ben Meijers), but it’s a free asset to a team that has traded a lot of prospects and exchange capital over the last two years. It’s an easy way to replenish depth in your system. Who knows if Polin will become a bona fide NHL player, but depth never hurts. Check out some highlights from Polin’s senior year at Western Michigan. Huskies switch goalies, but Jason Polin makes the hat-trick on the first shot. 6-0 WMU #THE pic.twitter.com/Zpym8HoNOS — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) December 27, 2022 The @NCAAIceHockey target leader is at it again! Jason Polin’s 28th snipe of the season is now second #NCCHockey single-season history (one behind Josh Archibald’s record of 29 in 2013-14) : https://t.co/ZyUdpPaF0J @WMUHockey // #BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/TnqAihmqSd — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) March 4, 2023 “His consistency, his repeatability, his leadership, his day-to-day approach, his professionalism. All those things are Jason Polin in a nutshell.” No better choice for the @HobeyBakerAward than Jason Polin!#BroncosReign | #Pol1n4Hobey pic.twitter.com/LzDUUiLpgu — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) March 28, 2023 The Jason Polin file Team captain

5 hat tricks this season

Ties NCHC single-season goalscoring record

Leads the team to the best NCHC finish in program history

First team All-NCHC

NCHC Forward of the Year

NCHC Player of the Year

Hobey Baker Top 10 finalist#BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/boOjcVMP4M — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) March 17, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradohockeynow.com/2023/03/29/avalanche-sign-top-goal-scorer-in-ncaa-jason-polin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos