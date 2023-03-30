Ashghal Launches Ramadan Tournament – Gulf Times







The tournament is the largest ever with more than 660 players taking part in football, basketball, padel, table tennis, billiards and video games (playstation) at Qatar Sports Club, a statement said yesterday.

The tournament has 23 football teams, 18 basketball teams, 42 table tennis players, 20 padel players, 24 billiards players and 20 video game players participating.

Abdulla Saad al-Saad, manager of the Public Relations and Communications Department, said that this edition of the tournament is different from the previous ones as it is the largest with many participants from his employees and several international and local companies.

Al-Saad expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the Football, Basketball and Table Tennis Federations, the Qatar Sports Club and the participating companies for their support and contribution to the success of this tournament so that the result would be in the best possible form, and called on everyone to follow the annual tournament competition.

Hamad Nasser al-Nuaimi, manager of Ashghals Ramadan Tournament, said that the tournament will get a big boost this year due to the large number of participants of more than 660 players who will compete in six matches.

This is the largest of the Ramadan tournaments hosted by Ashghal. 345 players will participate in football matches while 216 will participate in basketball matches, which will certainly take the tournament to a high level, al-Nuaimi said. Related story



