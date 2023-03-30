Four varsity regulars help MHS girls’ tennis team | News, sports, jobs





Attendance is high for Marshalltown girls’ tennis, both for new entrants and returning players with varsity experience. Four of the Bobcats’ returning players were singles and doubles players for the team in 2022, giving the team a base of experience heading into its first season as a member of the Iowa Alliance Conference. Head coach John Fiscus said this was a major positive step for the program and he looks forward to meeting his new (and familiar) opponents. “We have our new conference that we’re participating in and hopefully we’ll be quite successful at it, I expect,” Fiscus said. “We have high hopes for us and the competition will be all over the board, of course, but we will have more success this year.” Heading Fiscus’ program is junior Rebekah Downs and sophomore Kennedy Feldman, who finished the 2022 season as the top-two in the varsity lineup. Fiscus said, based on the pre-season and the game in matches and training sessions at the end of last year, that they see another step in their development coming. “Really happy with both Kennedy and Rebekah,” Fiscus said. “Even at the end of last year that was a reason why I was so happy that they are competing against each other. It just made me happy that they are competitive, have the spirit and want to win.” Also present is senior leadership from Brianna Hargraves, Emily Diggins, Claire Bohan, Chesni Uhde, Ava Lucas, Grace Bethel and others competing for places both at the back of the singles lineup and in the doubles. Ellie Downs, Fiscus said, also has the potential to work her way into the varsity lineup as a freshman during the season. With the new conference comes tough opponents, including Ames and Mason City, among others. Fiscus said the Bobcats have competed well against some high-quality opponents in the past, but not having to go up against CIML opposition on a regular basis will also help. The Bobcats’ season start includes matchups with Des Moines Hoover (March 30) and Des Moines East on April 4 before the matchup with Ames on April 6. “Last year we battled with Ames. It was just a 95-degree day when it had been cold all spring and kids were falling,” Fiscus said. “I’m looking forward to Ames’ game. I wish it was a little later in the schedule, but we’ll do it when we can. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

