Major League Table Tennis launches as the first professional table tennis league in the US

The new professional league will feature 8 teams based in US cities with top US and international players competing for over $250,000 in prize money.

NAPLES, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) today announced the newest and one of the most exciting sports leagues coming to the US. In its first season, MLTT will feature 8 teams in cities across the country competing in an innovative team-based format. The player draft is expected in the summer of 2023 and league play begins later this year.

“Our goal is to take the fastest and most intense sport in America to the next level,” said Flint Lane, CEO. “Major League Table Tennis combines my passion for business building and table tennis, and we are committed to building this competition in a way that everyone can enjoy, whether they are a participant, a spectator or simply a lover of action-packed games. entertainment. It’s not just about winning, it’s about the thrill of the game, and we can’t wait to share that excitement with everyone.”

Table tennis has been an Olympic sport since 1988 and is one of the most watched sports in the world, watched by hundreds of millions of people every year. MLTT will be the first professional table tennis competition in the United Statesfeaturing elite U.S. and international players, including Olympic athletes and national champions, all competing in an innovative team-based format culminating in a Final Four showdown in 2024. With over $250,000 in prize money at stake, MLTT will become the most lucrative table tennis league in America.

“Major League Table Tennis represents a bold and exciting new chapter in our sport’s history. With top players competing at the highest level, and a commitment to innovation and fan engagement, MLTT promises to be an exciting addition to the global sports landscape. If anyone who has dedicated my life to table tennis, I am delighted to see the sport receive this kind of recognition and support, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for MLTT,”- Sean O’Neill, 5-time US Men’s Champion, 2-time Olympian and NBC Olympic Color Commentator.

This interactive and star-studded event has been created with fans in mind, and those who attend league matches will experience the same excitement and energy that made table tennis a much-loved part of the international sports scene. Teams from eight cities will compete against each other and thrill audiences with their incredible skill and agility as world-class athletes. The competition promises to deliver unforgettable moments that will leave fans breathless.

Powered by cutting-edge technological advancements, MLTT will leverage the latest advances in science and innovative technologies to completely transform the game. Players have access to top-notch equipment and live matches are broadcast and streamed in high definition, putting viewers right in the middle of the action. Fans can expect a new level of excitement and energy.

So, if you’re looking for something new and exciting to do, watch the best players in the world compete in Major League Table Tennis! The future of sports is here and Major League Table Tennis is leading the way. Don’t miss the action. Visit MLTT.com for more information and experience the thrill of table tennis like never before.

About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

MLTT’s mission is to provide the best table tennis experience for both athletes and fans. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world and bring with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive.

MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are committed to growing our competition and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest level in the sport.

For more information, go to www.mltt.com or for press inquiries, contact press@mltt.com.

