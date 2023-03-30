Sports
Major League Table Tennis launches as the first professional table tennis league in the US
The new professional league will feature 8 teams based in US cities with top US and international players competing for over $250,000 in prize money.
NAPLES, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) today announced the newest and one of the most exciting sports leagues coming to the US. In its first season, MLTT will feature 8 teams in cities across the country competing in an innovative team-based format. The player draft is expected in the summer of 2023 and league play begins later this year.
“Our goal is to take the fastest and most intense sport in America to the next level,” said Flint Lane, CEO. “Major League Table Tennis combines my passion for business building and table tennis, and we are committed to building this competition in a way that everyone can enjoy, whether they are a participant, a spectator or simply a lover of action-packed games. entertainment. It’s not just about winning, it’s about the thrill of the game, and we can’t wait to share that excitement with everyone.”
Table tennis has been an Olympic sport since 1988 and is one of the most watched sports in the world, watched by hundreds of millions of people every year. MLTT will be the first professional table tennis competition in the United Statesfeaturing elite U.S. and international players, including Olympic athletes and national champions, all competing in an innovative team-based format culminating in a Final Four showdown in 2024. With over $250,000 in prize money at stake, MLTT will become the most lucrative table tennis league in America.
“Major League Table Tennis represents a bold and exciting new chapter in our sport’s history. With top players competing at the highest level, and a commitment to innovation and fan engagement, MLTT promises to be an exciting addition to the global sports landscape. If anyone who has dedicated my life to table tennis, I am delighted to see the sport receive this kind of recognition and support, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for MLTT,”- Sean O’Neill, 5-time US Men’s Champion, 2-time Olympian and NBC Olympic Color Commentator.
This interactive and star-studded event has been created with fans in mind, and those who attend league matches will experience the same excitement and energy that made table tennis a much-loved part of the international sports scene. Teams from eight cities will compete against each other and thrill audiences with their incredible skill and agility as world-class athletes. The competition promises to deliver unforgettable moments that will leave fans breathless.
Powered by cutting-edge technological advancements, MLTT will leverage the latest advances in science and innovative technologies to completely transform the game. Players have access to top-notch equipment and live matches are broadcast and streamed in high definition, putting viewers right in the middle of the action. Fans can expect a new level of excitement and energy.
So, if you’re looking for something new and exciting to do, watch the best players in the world compete in Major League Table Tennis! The future of sports is here and Major League Table Tennis is leading the way. Don’t miss the action. Visit MLTT.com for more information and experience the thrill of table tennis like never before.
About MLTT
Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.
MLTT’s mission is to provide the best table tennis experience for both athletes and fans. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world and bring with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive.
MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are committed to growing our competition and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest level in the sport.
For more information, go to www.mltt.com or for press inquiries, contact press@mltt.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-league-table-tennis-launches-as-first-professional-table-tennis-league-in-the-us-301784774.html
BRON Major League Table Tennis
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/major-league-table-tennis-launches-170000297.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- More than 60 earthquakes hit Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday; Humanity is not doomed
- Virat Kohli: Watch: Virat Kohli reveals his ‘GOAT’ in cricket | Cricket news
- ‘Legacy’ Family Weekend Fashion Show Explores the Past and Future – WSU Insider
- The first International Zero Waste Day strengthens action to address the global pollution crisis
- Nobel-winning journalist says Russia promotes use of nuclear weapons – BBC News
- Zelensky invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine after Chinese leader’s visit to Putin last week | International
- PM Modi, Amit Shah waves to people on Ram Navami
- Russia stops giving US advance notice on missile tests
- Asbestos Awareness Training 25 April 2023 Coventry City Council
- Mexico: At least 38 people have died in a fire at a migrant detention center
- A&T Women’s Tennis loses CAA Matchup to Delaware
- Wayne Edwards mixes ready-to-wear with custom at his new Sansom Street studio