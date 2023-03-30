A&T Women’s Tennis loses CAA Matchup to Delaware





Next game: at Lenoir-Rhyne University 4/4/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon April 04 (Tue) / 1pm bee Lenoir-Rhyne University History ELON, N.C North Carolina A&T saw its two-game winning streak in women’s tennis end Wednesday in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) with a 4-0 loss to the Delaware Blue Hens at Elon University’s Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Aggies lost for the first time this season when they were at full strength. The Aggies ran into a red-hot Blue Hens team and couldn’t slow their momentum as A&T fell to 5-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. The Blue Hens have won 13 of their last 14, including beating Elon earlier in the day to improve to 14-3 overall and 4-1 in league play. Delaware took the double as Maryia Hrynashka and Julieta defeated Honrubia Asima Sazan And Nour Gueblaoui at No. 3 doubles, 6-2. The Blue Hens also won at No. 1 in doubles as Adel-Byanu defeated Abidullina and Eliza Askarova Lana Caculovic And Isabella Romanichen 6-0. After Delaware clinched the No. 3 double, the No. 2 doubles among A&Ts Tapia-Cruz Heaven And Nuria Sanz and Delaware’s Isabella Montana and Alina Vasilenko were left unfinished with the Delaware duo leading 4-3. Tapia-Cruz and Sanz also saw their respective singles matches go unfinished. Tapia-Cruz lost her first set to Vasilenko 6-4 at No. 2 singles before taking a 4-3 lead in the second set before the match ended. Sanz looked set for a 9-0 record before her No. 3 singles match retired with her leading Hrynashka 6-3, 4-3. “I worked so hard today,” said Sanz. “I played well, worked hard with my cross court shots and aggressive forehand. My serve was so good too and gave me some breaks to win some games in a row. My mentality was good too. I felt relaxed and focused at every point. I was able to forget and start after every point. I stayed positive and trusted my game.” At number 6 singles, A&T’s Asima Sazan won the first set against Santianna Chrysopoulo 6-2. She trailed 5–1 in the second before Delaware clinched the win. In the completed matches, Caculovic lost to No. 1 singles player Abidullina 6–2, 6–0. Honrubia defeated Romanichen 6-3, 6-1 in No. 4 singles and Montana defeated Gueblaoui 6-3, 6-2 in No. 5 singles. Caculovic’s loss ended her four-game winning streak, as she fell to 6–2 this season. A&T travels to Lenoir-Rhyne to face the Bears on Tuesday, April 4 at 1 p.m. at the Catawba Valley YMCA.

