Virat Kohli: Watch: Virat Kohli reveals his ‘GOAT’ in cricket | Cricket news

In a video posted by RCB, Kohli said, “I’ve always used two names, NEW DELHI: Ace India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday revealed the names of two individuals he considers to be the ‘Greatest of All Time’ in the game of cricket.Describing why he regarded them as ‘ GOAT Kohli said the two completely changed the dynamics of cricket with their play.In a video posted by RCB, Kohli said, “I’ve always used two names, Sachin Tendulkar and sir Vivi Richards are the GOATS of Cricket. Sachin is my hero. These two revolutionized percussion in their generation and completely changed the dynamics of cricket. That’s why I think they’re the two biggest.” In 664 caps, Sachin scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. He holds numerous records in the sport, including most runs in Tests, ODIs and international cricket in general. He is also the only player to score 100 international centuries, with Virat (75 centuries) a distant second.

Viv also had a reputation for being one of the most destructive hitters of all time. As part of the West Indies side that won the 1975 and 1979 ODI World Cups, Viv scored 8,540 runs in 121 Tests at an average of 50.23, with 24 tons and 45 fifties. He also amassed 6,721 runs in 187 ODIs at an average of 47.00, with 11 tons and 45 fifties. When asked what he would say if he shared a table with retired tennis great Roger Federer and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat said he would just listen to them.

“I would just shut up and listen to both of them. I don’t have much to contribute to that conversation. It would be all about taking it all in, listening to two of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport,” said Virat. Recalling the fun he had with trump cards as a kid, Virat said that one of his favorite things was playing with his friends.

“We used to chase those cards. Lex Luger (former WWE wrestler), used to be number one. There was also Giant Gonsalvez (WWE wrestler). It was fun playing with those cards. I also had posters of sportsmen, especially cricketers,” said Virat.

(with input from ANI)

