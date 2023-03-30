Chicago Blackhawks Websites, News, Updates: Where Second City Hockey Is Going

A bend approached ahead

First of all, we would like to thank you, because we absolutely could not have done this without the support of the SCH community. Your response to our other updates has been overwhelming and the contributions to our GoFundMe are why we’re still here and why we’re here to stay.

So again: thank you.

Our fundraising efforts continue and if you are in a position to support us even more in the form of a donation, we say thank you again.

And now: what awaits us

This particular version of SCH will cease to exist at the end of the week, Thursday night’s game recap will be the final post here. Starting with Friday’s Morning Bag Skate, we have a new internet home.

That new house is up and running, although it’s pretty bare right now. Mmores on the way, including a new logo, new layout, and the transfer of the entire SCH archive, though we’re losing the photos associated with all of those stories as photo licenses unfortunately don’t come with us. We were also told that unfortunately we couldn’t bring FanPosts with us, so we encourage you to go and save one if there’s a FanPost you particularly loved.

The new URL is: https://second-city-hockey.ghost.io/ for now. Eventually that website will become the new home of this domain (secondcityhockey.com), but that will take some time. Starting Friday, all of our content will go to the new place and any links we post through Twitter and Facebook will be directed there. No ads either! At least not at the moment. We are looking into advertising as a potential source of income for us because, while it won’t make us rich, we want to compensate our staff for the time and effort it takes to make this place (And if your company is interested in joining us, advertise , contact us).

To see what a fully realized version of SCH be able to looking like Ghost, check out sister site The Ice Gardens new excavations.

Feel free to head over to the new site and sign up for an account through the Ghost platform. The first sign up is free and everything on the site will remain free for the entire month of April. As we approach the design lottery on May 8, we’re setting out more concrete plans for subscription levels on the site. But those details may come later as our primary focus right now was getting through this rigorous process.

Over there is of course a commenting system in the new place, although it’s not a real-time commenting system like we have now. That is another avenue being explored. We have game threads there for the rest of this season, there are now only 8 games left!

A zillion other details are sorted by merch right now! which are not worth going into now. But this is where we’re going in a few days and we can’t wait to see you all in the new place.

Any questions/comments/concerns… feel free to reach out in the comments or on Twitter (@2ndCityHockey) or email (secondcityhockey at gmail dot com).