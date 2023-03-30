Table service now available every week in Merthyr



By Graham Thomas Merthyr Tydfil’s sporting heritage is rich and well documented, but a new chapter is being written thanks to an innovative partnership between the town’s college and Table Tennis Wales. The famous sporting sons and daughters of the old industrial town such as boxers Howards Winstone and Johnny Owen, judoka Natalie Powell, footballer Mark Pembridge and netballer Chelsea Lewis could soon be joined by the next generation of table tennis internationals. But as well as establishing a high-quality hub for the sport and a table tennis academy at Merthyr College, the partnership has also created a new community club for players of all ages and abilities. ” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?fit=300%2C225&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?fit=1024%2C768&ssl=1″ decoding =”async” class=”wp-image-84722 size-full jetpack-lazy-image” src=”https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/ 03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=2560%2C1920&ssl=1″ alt=”Merthyr table tennis” width=”2560″ height=”1920″ data-recalc-dims=”1″ data-lazy-srcset=”https / /i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?w=2560&ssl=1 2560w, https://i0.wp.com/ www. dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp -content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/ 2023/ 03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled .jpg ?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=2048% 2C1536&ssl= 1 2048w” data-lazy-sizes=”(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px” data-lazy-src=”https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/ uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=2560%2C1920&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1″ srcset=”″/ >

” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?fit=300%2C225&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?fit=1024%2C768&ssl=1″ decoding =”async” load=”lazy” class=”wp-image-84722 size-full” src=”https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/ 03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=2560%2C1920&ssl=1″ alt=”Merthyr table tennis” width=”2560″ height=”1920″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/www.dai- sport .com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?w=2560&ssl=1 2560w, https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads / 2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled .jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=768 % 2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https : //i0.wp.com/www.dai-sport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_20230301_180422-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1536&ssl=1 2048w” sizes=”(max-width: 1000px ) 100vw, 1000px” data-recalc-dims=”1″/> The new table tennis facility at Merthyr College.

The idea is that the impressive new facility will be popular and provide an inclusive community club in a city that has rarely been able to offer much to eager young players until now.

Some of Wales’ top table tennis players began using Merthyr College’s dedicated coaching facility ahead of last summer’s Commonwealth Games.

But the community club, which focuses on providing more sporting opportunities in an area where they’re hard to come by, launched on St. David’s Day. It is the result of collaboration with other partners such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wales, Disability Sport Wales, Street Games and Active Merthyr.

It will take place weekly on a Wednesday night and will benefit from coaching input from Wales number one male player Callum Evans.

Having this specialized facility nearby has really helped me develop my table tennis skills, says Callum.

I especially like that we have our own dedicated training room.

Sport Wales work with us to bring table tennis big to the community. Read more about this fantastic partnership and how it opens new doors for table tennis in the region.

https://t.co/qGgtqi5MSs@walesTT @Graham_Thomas @Dai_Sport@ColegauCymru @sportwales — College Merthyr Tydfil (@CollegeMerthyr) March 28, 2023

Merthyr College, which already houses a golf academy, hopes their table tennis academy will not only be a game-changer for young players, but also change the perception of the town itself.

Parents who bring their children to visit this college are often in awe of the building, says Simon Evans, director of data and performance.

They will say they were pregnant, a run-down school in a deprived area, but note that this is fantastic.

It’s about overcoming that ingrained opinion of what Merthyr is all about. That is the most difficult hurdle we face. So the high performance unit has helped to change those perceptions, and so has the academy.

For Table Tennis Wales, the partnership agreement with Merthyr College provides a high-quality coaching facility, available to their best young players, but also one that opens the doors for the wider community to come and try the sport.

2 / 2

It could be young hopefuls who start on a Wednesday and want to play the game for the first time, or adults who want to play the sport for the fitness benefits and fun.

Owen Rodgers, Managing Director of Table Tennis Wales, emphasizes that the strategy to grow the sport in Wales must go beyond serving the 28 existing clubs in areas that are relatively well served by sport.

Support for our current clubs is a given, but there needs to be development outside those clubs – and this is outside, here in Merthyr, where there was no table tennis club before, he says.

It’s about finding raw talent and developing it for performance goals, and trying to take those players as far as we can.

But we also realize our goals in the field of diversity and equality. That’s why we’ve joined organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wales, because they do exactly the same job.

Tonight was the first session of our new community club at Merthyr College. The hall was full of children playing table tennis @sportwales @BGCWales @dsw_news @chwaraeonyrurdd @ActiveMerthyr @MsportsacademyC pic.twitter.com/cWoI7zCpnO — Owen Rodgers (@owenrodgers4) March 1, 2023

The ingredients for success seem promising: a modern hall and high-quality facilities, the energy of local youth and an inspiring young coach.

We have a great facility here, we have the enthusiasm and we just needed a well-known coach in this case, Callum – who is going to attract people, Owen adds.

We’ve set up a community club and a good measure of success will be how many are here in three months.

This can go wrong. But if you don’t try, you’ll never develop things and we know there’s definitely been a diversity problem in our sport as in others.

For Simon Evans, it’s worth finding the next Callum Evans or Team Wales Commonwealth Games medalists, Charlotte Carey or Anna Hursey, and using table tennis to benefit the local environment and university.

Unfortunately, many of our students have never been to Cardiff, and probably couldn’t afford the commute to a university there, adds Simon.

But if they can walk in here and be the next Anna, or the next Charlotte, or the next Callum, that would be great.

That’s what matters to me. You give them the best education and improve Merthyr’s image as a town.

And we offer other academy students the chance to come to an area they never thought of.

Great to be here at the launch of the new @walesTT table tennis club @CollegeMerthyr there are sessions every wednesday from 5 pm! Come down and give it a try pic.twitter.com/blMVcP7sRi — BGC Wales (@BGCWales) March 1, 2023

Related