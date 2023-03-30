Wildcat Wednesday – Spring football practice in full swing





SPRING SOCCER TRAINING IN FULL STROKE Coach Fisch and the Wildcats continue their spring training and we look forward to seeing you. Practices are free and open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the spring on the Dick Tomey practice fields adjacent to the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. This week, the team will practice on Thursday, March 30 at 3:30 PM before holding a scrimmage under the lights of Arizona Stadium on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM. Our annual Red and Blue Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 PM (MST) at Arizona Stadium. This Wildcat celebration is always a great family time and is the centerpiece of our alumni weekend. You can reserve your free tickets for the spring game via click here. Come watch our football schedule as they hit the field this spring and make your plans now for the spring game on April 15. There is a special bond between the Southern Arizona community and Arizona Football, and your support of the program makes a difference in the experience of all student-athletes. We can’t wait to see you at a workout this spring. TALIE BONDS CONTINUES HER WILDCAT EXCELLENCE We live our Wildcat Way mission to develop student-athletes into academic, athletic and life champions every day. Senior Talie Bonds achieved excellence in an accolade-packed junior campaign, and she’s raising the bar as a senior this year. During the indoor season, Talie excelled in the 60-meter hurdles. She broke the program record in the event three times and earned First Team All-America honors. Talie is not slowing down at the start of the outdoor season after tying a school record in the 100m hurdles in the Willie Williams Classic over the weekend. She won both the event and the high jump. Talie is one of many Wildcats of Arizona Track & Field proudly representing the University of Arizona. Her dominant winter has given way to another impressive spring as she continues her championship standard as a Wildcat. Bear Down Talie! STUDENT ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT Arizona Men’s Golf senior Chase Sienkiewicz has been a fixture in the program since arriving on campus as a freshman in 2019. Chase’s career has seen him overcome the cancellation of a spring season due to COVID-19 and the ups and downs of the game of golf. His Wildcat journey has been one of determination. You can read more about Chase in our latest edition of “Who We Are” at ArizonaWildcats.com. UPCOMING EVENTS Beach Volleyball has their Wildcat Spring Challenge from Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 1. This Saturday it’s also Bark at the Beach, where your favorite fidos can run around on Bear Down Beach! Admission is free and there are free key chains!

Softball will face Georgetown and San Diego at Bear Down Fiesta from Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 1. Click here to buy tickets!

Men’s Tennis will play against UCLA on Friday, March 31 at 2:00 PM and against USC on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM. Admission is free!

Baseball’s three-game series against Oregon is Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2. There’s another Bark in the Park before Friday’s game at 6:00 PM. Click here to buy tickets. CATS WIN WILDCAT BUTTONS SHOW YOUR COLORS Rob Modica (65,67,72) Jennie Conway (92) On safari in Kenya December 2 generations of Wildcats: 1987 Alum and Daughter, current U of A student! Send us your photos of you wearing the colors! Thanks for wearing the colors and sharing your Arizona pride! Next time you wear the colors be sure to take a picture and send it to us, maybe we’ll add it to next week’s Wildcat Wednesday! And even if your photo submission doesn’t make it into next week’s edition, you can check out our “Wear the Colors” album at facebook.com/ArizonaAthletics on Fridays. NOTE: Send photos for Wildcat Wednesday with an original email to uofaad@arizona.edu with the subject line “Wildcat Wednesday Photo.” Also, make sure all entries are clear and well lit. We also ask that you identify everyone in the photo so that we can mark them accordingly. Bear Down and Go Cats! Dave Heke Vice President and Director of Athletics University of Arizona uofaad@arizona.edu

