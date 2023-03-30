Milnerton Cricket Club will return to the Premier League of the Western Province Cricket Association after a three-season absence.

Milnerton Cricket Club finished in the top of the 2022-23 WPCA First Division A standings – two points ahead of second-placed Primrose Cricket Club.

This has earned them a berth in the 2023/24 premier league. Milnerton Cricket Club were previously in the premier league in 2018-19 prior to relegation to the first division A.

What Milnerton Cricket Club Captain Ryan Milne said

“It is great to be back in the WPCA Premier League back at the top clubs,” said Milne.

“We are aware of the new challenges that awaits us. We will do everything we can to learn from them.

“For now, we are just enjoying our success. The team was great – young and experienced have played as a unit from day one.

“I am really proud. It was a real one pleasure to lead this team.”

The best performing Milnerton Cricket Club

Milne and fellow sailors Malcolm Cloette And Keegan Fortune were Milnerton Cricket Club’s leading wicket takers in the 2022–23 First Division A. They shared 103 wickets.

Batter Kylie Peters scored the most points for Milnerton Cricket Club. He collected 536 runs in 20 innings.

Former Durbanville Cricket Club captain Kuda Samunderu joined Milnerton Cricket Club for the 2022–23 season. He hit the club’s only first XI century of the season – 114 not out against the University of Cape Town Cricket Club.

Who will join the Milnerton Cricket Club?

Milnerton Cricket Club have been promoted to the 2023-24 Premier League along with Primrose Cricket Club. They will replace Brackenfell Cricket Club And Ottoman cricket clubwhich will be relegated to the 2023/24 first division A.

