Sinner overcomes rain, Ruusuvuori reaches Miami SFs | ATP tour

Even a two-hour rain delay couldn’t stop Jannik Sinner from holding some perfect records on Thursday at the Miami Open presented by Itau.

The Italian triumphed 6-3, 6-1 in an unruly quarterfinal at Hard Rock Stadium and has now won all eight sets played in this year’s edition of the hard-court ATP Masters 1000 event in Florida. The 10th seed triumphed in an hour and 15 minutes, improving his ATP Head2Head record against Ruusuvuori to 5-0.

“We both played well today, but I won the important points,” said Sinner. “It’s never easy when you’re awake and you’re interrupted, but I came back and played well.”

Most match wins in 2023

* Play Wednesday night in Miami

While Sinner didn’t quite reach the pinnacle of his sublime fourth-round performance against Andrey Rublev, the Italian remained solid in all facets of his game, raising his level when necessary to nullify Ruusuvuori’s might. After deflecting the game’s first break point to hold in the fourth game, Sinner broke the Finn’s serve for 3–2 in the next. That order proved crucial to the direction of the match.

The 21-year-old world No. 11, who has shown his ability to hit winners from all corners of the field during his run on the fast lanes in Miami, shot down a backhand return winner to once again break in the ninth game. and seal the opening set. That was the Italian’s second of four games in a row before rain forced the players off the field with Sinner leading 6-3, 2-0.

After play resumed after a two-hour rain delay, Sinner was able to quickly take a 3-0 lead in the second set. He never looked back and improved to 20-4 this season.

Sinner now has a 12-2 record in Miami, where he reached his only previous ATP Masters 1000 championship match in 2021. He then prepares for a semifinal against either Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz.