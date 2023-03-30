USC Women’s Tennis Set for a three game home weekend





Women’s Tennis | March 29, 2023 THE ANGELS –The USC women’s tennis team continues Pac-12 this weekend as the Trojans host Utah on Friday and Colorado on Saturday at Marks Stadium. Friday’s game opens at 1:30 PM Pacific Time, while Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 12:00 PM against Colorado. The Trojans will also play a non-conference game against Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. USC’s seasonal statistics can be found here. Saturday is Senior Day at Marks Stadium, with Trojan Natalie Rodiloso ready to be honored on the track prior to the start of the Colorado game. MATCH INFO: Live stats and video for all matches can be found here. #35 USC vs #59 Utah Friday March 31 | 1:30 pm | Marks tennis stadium #35 USC vs. Colorado Saturday April 1 | 12 hours | Marks tennis stadium #35 USC vs Pomona-Pitzer Saturday April 1 | 4pm | Marks tennis stadium RANKING: In the ITA’s latest rankings, USC was No. 35 in the team category and has three ranked singles players. Freshman Maddy Sieg led the way at No. 5, followed by senior Eryn Cayetano at no. 35 and Snow Hans at No. 83. The Women of Troy also have two ranked duos in No. 22 Cayetano/Sieg and No. 33 Han/ Naomi Cheong . REMARKABLE: Freshman No. 5 Maddy Sieg is undefeated in 2023, with a record of 10-0 in singles in two games (Sieg retired one game due to injury). The Trojan rookie leads the team this season with 20 singles wins.

USC senior Natalie Rodiloso leads the Trojans in doubles wins this season with 16.

leads the Trojans in doubles wins this season with 16. Trojan horse McKenna Koenig has won three games for the Trojans this season, coming into contention against LMU, Stetson and Dartmouth.

has won three games for the Trojans this season, coming into contention against LMU, Stetson and Dartmouth. This week ends a nine-game home series for the Trojans. They return home for a final game in Marks on April 22 against Hawaii. LAST TIME OUT: USC went 1-1 last weekend, as the Trojans took on Pac-12 Bay rivals No. 18 Stanford and Cal.

The Trojans fell 4-3 to Stanford (4-3) as USC dropped the double, rebounded in singles to tie things up, but ultimately fell short in the hunt for a comeback win. A day later, USC staged an age-old comeback against Cal, erasing a three-point deficit by winning four straight singles games to solidify the 4-3 conference victory. EXPLORE UTAH: In the most recent ITA survey, Utah women’s tennis managed to rank 59th in the nation. The Utes are 10-6, having last fallen on March 19 in Oregon. Utah head coach Ric Mortera is entering his fourth season at the helm. There are currently no Utes ranked in singles or doubles. EXPLORE COLORADO: The Buffs, currently unranked, are 9-3, 0-3 and are looking forward to their first 10-win season since 2019. They will take on UCLA on Friday before playing at Marks Stadium on Saturday. Colorado looks set to score its first points in Los Angeles since losing 7-2 to USC in 1999. The Buffs get their best win of the season, beating No. 71 Northern Arizona on the road in Flagstaff. Currently, the Buffs have no singles or doubles in the standings. EXPLORE POMONA PITZER Pomona-Pitzer is 8-4 overall, 2-0 in the SCIAC and on a five game win streak. There are currently no Sagehens in the ITA singles or doubles rankings. Recently, Pomona-Pitzer won 9-0 against Caltech on Tuesday, March 28.

