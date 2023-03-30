Sports
IPL 2023: ‘We shouldn’t talk about workload in T20 cricket’
“Test cricket and one-day cricket are hard on the body, T20 cricket is short.”
IMAGE: Head coach Mark Boucher of the Mumbai Indians with Vishnu Vinod. Photo: Mumbai Indians/Instagram
Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher thinks the incessant talk of workload management in T20 cricket is overrated as the other two formats are more punishing to the body.
Speaking to the media ahead of IPL 2023 starting March 31, Boucher said he doesn’t feel the need to manage the workload in the shortest format.
Considering the ODI World Cup at home later this year, the workload of the Indian players during the IPL will be closely monitored by the BCCI.
“It’s amazing that we’re even talking about work pressure in T20 cricket. We probably wouldn’t be having this conversation 10 or 15 years ago. Work pressure is a thing… we’ve got the science behind it, we’ve got trainers and we’ve got the guys who give us give the data,” Boucher said Wednesday.
“There is a lot of talk about workload, but if you look at our schedule, we got quite a bit of rest in between. We can try to take care of every player and I don’t see workload as a big problem for us throughout the game.” IPL Sometimes media and people look too much at the workload in T20 cricket.
“Test cricket and one-day cricket are hard on the body, T20 cricket is short. With all due respect we shouldn’t talk about workload in T20 cricket,” said the former South African wicketkeeper batter.
Boucher also supported Suryakumar Yadav to get between runs again in IPL 2023 after a horror show of three golden ducks in a row in the recent ODI series against Australia.
“Surya is fine. You can’t judge a boy’s form by how he plays the first pitch. I checked how he felt and he said, ‘coach, I hit the ball really well’. I said, ‘ cool,” Boucher said.
“You can’t say a lad is out of shape if he can’t get past the first pitch. Unfortunately he hasn’t been able to do that in the last three games. Hopefully, when he faces the first pitch in the IPL, the whole crowd will cheer and he will be back to work.
“He’s a great player and probably the best T20 player in the world right now,” he added.
Boucher said Jasprit Bumrah’s absence provides an opportunity for other bowlers to step up.
“Our bowling attack is quite exciting. Losing Bumrah has been a big loss for us, I’ll be honest about that.
“The way the Mumbai Indians have selected their roster over the past few years is you select your playing eleven, you select your backup eleven and then you invest in some youngsters for the future. It is now time for those youngsters to play. show up and basically get the chance.
“We have experience with the spinners in Piyush (Chawla), we also have a few youngsters in Kumar (Kartikeya) and (Hrithik) Shokeen. It will be interesting to see how they work this season,” he said. said.
On the new rule that teams can use an impact player, Boucher said: “We will have to learn. It’s a great innovation; I have no problem switching teams after the coin toss.”
“It will be a level playing field after the toss if you lose the toss, especially in India where the dew factor is prevalent. So you will just be able to adapt.
“But as Rohit said, you have 11 cricketers and you will try to select the best 11 cricketers you have. The 12th player is just a bonus,” he added.
