Eagles ready for North Florida action invite

FGCU Beach Volleyball Information Matches

3-31/4-1 Match 1 vs. Stetson | Friday | 8 o’clock in the morning

Match 2 @ North Florida | Friday | afternoon

Match 3 against Pepperdine | Saturday | 8 o’clock in the morning

Match 4 vs. Texas Christian | Saturday | 14.00 hours Where Jacksonville, Fla. Live statistics North Florida Invite Twitter @FGCU_BeachVB Instagram @FGCU_BeachVB Facebook FGCUBeach Volleyball

FORT MYERS, Fla.The FGCU beach volleyball team (10-8 overall, 4-2 ASUN Conference) is set for four competitive matchups at the North Florida Invite this weekend in Jacksonville, Fla.

The tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday when the Eagles take on No. 17 Stetson (12-8), before facing host North Florida (13-5) at noon. On Saturday, FGCU will take on No. 19 Pepperdine (11-4) at 8 a.m. and No. 1 TCU (20-0) at 2 p.m. Live stats are available atNorth Florida Invite .

FGCU is coming off a 2-2 weekend, with a 4-1 victory over conference rival North Florida. The Green & Blue also got a 3-2 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Juniors Kacie Johnson (Frisco, Texas/Lebanon Trail)And Madison Parmelly (Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall Health)won the season’s first ASUN Pair of the Week after the Eagles’ stellar first weekend.

Johnson and Parmelly opened the weekend with a 24-22, 21-19 victory against No. 12 Florida Atlantic, beating the No. 1 North Florida pair 20-22, 23-21, 15-10.

A day later, Johnson and Parmelly defeated Stetson 21-15, 23-25, 15-12 before closing the tournament with a 21-6, 21-9 victory against Mercer.

FGCU is 4-28 all-time against the Hatters, 12-23 against the Ospreys, has never met the Waves and is tied 1-1 against the Horned Frogs.

COACH SWEAT

Chris Sweat ‘The 2022 team finished with 29 wins in the program, with Sweat earning his 50th win in his third season as coach. Sweat became the first coach in FGCU program history to earn ASUN Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to its 11th consecutive appearance in the ASUN Championship. The Eagles had wins over two top-25 teams in 2022, beating No. 17 Stetson and No. 18 South Carolina, while also beating seven different conference teams. Sweat’s FGCU program rose again to a No. 20 ranking in the AVCA Top 20 in March 2022 and maintained that ranking through the ASUN Tournament. He is in his fourth season as the head coach of the FGCU beach volleyball program following the previous five seasons as an assistant coach. A member of VolleyballMag.com’s Under 40 Coaching Hotshots list in January 2020, he led the Eagles to a 4-0 start in 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown and has compiled a record of 60-32 (.652) .

