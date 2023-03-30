Sports
Eagles ready for North Florida action invite
|FGCUBeachVolleyballInformation
|Matches
3-31/4-1
|Match 1 vs. Stetson | Friday | 8 o’clock in the morning
Match 2 @ North Florida | Friday | afternoon
Match 3 against Pepperdine | Saturday | 8 o’clock in the morning
Match 4 vs. Texas Christian | Saturday | 14.00 hours
|Where
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Live statistics
|North Florida Invite
|@FGCU_BeachVB
|@FGCU_BeachVB
|FGCUBeach Volleyball
FORT MYERS, Fla.The FGCU beach volleyball team (10-8 overall, 4-2 ASUN Conference) is set for four competitive matchups at the North Florida Invite this weekend in Jacksonville, Fla.
The tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday when the Eagles take on No. 17 Stetson (12-8), before facing host North Florida (13-5) at noon. On Saturday, FGCU will take on No. 19 Pepperdine (11-4) at 8 a.m. and No. 1 TCU (20-0) at 2 p.m. Live stats are available atNorth Florida Invite.
FGCU is coming off a 2-2 weekend, with a 4-1 victory over conference rival North Florida. The Green & Blue also got a 3-2 victory over Coastal Carolina.
JuniorsKacie Johnson(Frisco, Texas/Lebanon Trail)AndMadison Parmelly(Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall Health)won the season’s first ASUN Pair of the Week after the Eagles’ stellar first weekend.
Johnson and Parmelly opened the weekend with a 24-22, 21-19 victory against No. 12 Florida Atlantic, beating the No. 1 North Florida pair 20-22, 23-21, 15-10.
A day later, Johnson and Parmelly defeated Stetson 21-15, 23-25, 15-12 before closing the tournament with a 21-6, 21-9 victory against Mercer.
FGCU is 4-28 all-time against the Hatters, 12-23 against the Ospreys, has never met the Waves and is tied 1-1 against the Horned Frogs.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram at @FGCU_BeachVB, on Facebook at /fgcubeachvb and online at FGCUathletics.com for a full coverage of the beach volleyball program. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUbeach volleyball or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
COACH SWEAT
Chris Sweat‘The 2022 team finished with 29 wins in the program, with Sweat earning his 50th win in his third season as coach. Sweat became the first coach in FGCU program history to earn ASUN Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to its 11th consecutive appearance in the ASUN Championship. The Eagles had wins over two top-25 teams in 2022, beating No. 17 Stetson and No. 18 South Carolina, while also beating seven different conference teams. Sweat’s FGCU program rose again to a No. 20 ranking in the AVCA Top 20 in March 2022 and maintained that ranking through the ASUN Tournament. He is in his fourth season as the head coach of the FGCU beach volleyball program following the previous five seasons as an assistant coach. A member of VolleyballMag.com’s Under 40 Coaching Hotshots list in January 2020, he led the Eagles to a 4-0 start in 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown and has compiled a record of 60-32 (.652) .
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, and strength and fitness, as well as department needs for facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!
#FEEDFGCU
FGCU Athletics sponsors November and April events to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 16 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. . 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.67 GPA in the classroom in the fall semester of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—
