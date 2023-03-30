Preview: The Wild visits the new State of Hockey





The Minnesota Wildlife and Colorado Avalanche are set for a monumental matchup to determine the top dog in the Central Division tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Can Colorado reclaim their divisional throne? Or will the Wild message the champions? The Avalanche haven’t lost to the Wild this season, winning the final showdown 3-2. Colorado has its best chance yet of taking first place in the Central with a win tonight. Ball Arena should roar as loudly as it has since last year’s playoff run. This is what it’s all about late in the regular season. Two outstanding teams vying for division supremacy with few games left. Can’t we get the pom poms out sooner? The Avalanche could secure a season sweep of the Wild tonight, something Colorado hasn’t achieved since the 2017-18 season. All signs point to this being a fast-paced, high-octane matchup that is likely to be full of momentum swings. Hopefully the Avalanche can fall back on their experience and roll the emotional pendulum that comes with a playoff vibe. We’ll get that tonight. As for my headline, I’ll let Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar explain it for you! Projected Lineup: Valeri Nichushkin Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook JT Compher Evan Rodrigues

Denis Malgin Lars or Matt Nieto

Andrew Cogliano Darren Helmet Logan O’Connor Devon Toews Cale Makar

Samuel Girard Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson Eric Johnson Remark: Colorado currently has four listed injured players. Gabe Landeskog and Pavel Francouz are on the IR, with Artturi Lehkonen and Josh Manson listed as ‘OUT’. Minny is an all-round club and not one carried by elite performances from Karill Kaprisov, who has been out for a while. They are 7-1-2 in their last ten games and have been getting excellent goalkeeping work lately. Marc Andre Fleury has found the fountain of youth this season, winning eight of his last ten starts, but that feels untenable. Filip Gustavsson was also good, winning six of his last ten starts. If the Wild steal games in the playoffs based on their netminding, they could be a real threat in the west. Look at young Matt Boldy, who scored his first career hat-trick against the cracking seattle in the Wilds’ final game. He has logged an assist against the Avalanche in each of their previous two encounters and is the player Bowen Byram dropped the mitts with. Projected Lineup: Marcus Foligno Ryan Hartman Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson, Joel Eriksson and Matthew Boldy

Brandon Duhaime Frederick Gaudreau Oskar Sundqvist

Bricklayer Shaw Connor Dewar Ryan Reaves Jacob Middleton Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin Matthew Dumba

Jon Merrill Alex Goligoski Remark: The Wild will have to miss their most dynamic performer, Kirill Kaprizov, who has been out since March 8 with a lower body injury. Goalkeepers Alexandar Georgiev returns to the net after a Jonas Johansson spell against the Anaheim ducks. Jo Jo looked good against the Ducks, but it’s Georgiev’s net in Colorado. He’s been making that abundantly clear lately, influencing the opinions of all the preseason naysayers. Will it be Filip Gustavsson or Marc Andre Fleury in the net for the Wild tonight? Anyway, the Wild has been leaning on their two netminders lately. That’s a bold strategy against an Avalanche team that has scored a power play goal in 12 games in a row. I suspect the Flower will get the start.

